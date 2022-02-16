3 things Vikings can take away from Super Bowl LVI

Another Super Bowl has passed and another year the Vikings can’t claim they’re the champions of the NFL. With each passing game and season, there are elements the Vikings can take away to make themselves a better franchise.

One of the more intriguing pieces regarding the team is the architect of the Super Bowl-winning offense is going to be the next head coach. Kevin O’Connell will undoubtedly be bringing a lot of that offensive savvy with him that he used in Los Angeles.

After watching Sunday’s game, there were some very distinct themes that the Vikings can take and utilize moving forward.

List

Important offseason dates for Vikings fans to remember

Stars win championships

The Rams have made it no secret on how they tried to build their roster. Early on, they hit big time on the selections of Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, signed Robert Woods, Andrew Whitworth and Leonard Floyd and made numerous big time trades.

They first traded a second-round pick for Sammy Watkins before the 2017 season, which set their all-in type strategy in motion. Through those trades and in-season free agency moves, the Rams acquired CB Jalen Ramsey, EDGE Von Miller, QB Matthew Stafford and WR Odell Beckham Jr. All of those players ended up playing a major role in Sunday’s game.

Highest Pass Rush Win Rate

Single Postseason Since 2017 2021 Von Miller 41.5%

2018 Joey Bosa 29.7%

2021 Aaron Donald 27.8% >>Min. 30 pass rush plays with

win or loss h/t @henrybuggy — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 14, 2022

The endgame performances of Donald, Stafford and Kupp are why the Rams invested so much of their capital in those players. The tough part about this entire thing is they have to stay healthy, and for the most part, they were able to do just that. It is not a sustainable method to building a contender, but focusing on your stars in building the roster is how everyone should put a team together.

Story continues

No major holes on the offensive line

The biggest difference between the Rams and the Bengals on Sunday night was the offensive line. The Rams had a competent unit, while the Bengals’ interior often looked like traffic cones.

Bengals finished with a 14% pass block win rate, the worst by any team in any game this season. (ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 14, 2022

Miller and Donald have the best and third-best pass rush win rates for an entire postseason. This put the Bengals at a massive disadvantage. They have one of the worst offensive line units in the league (25th in pass blocking per PFF) and the interior got torched.

With a projected $57.3 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, they will have the resources to address it. Even upgrading to average players could have made the difference for the Bengals.

Develop your draft picks

One of the things that Rick Spielman really focused on during his tenure was maximizing the amount of dart throws in the draft. His last three seasons with the team brought 38 selections. Unfortunately, those late-round selections haven’t amounted to a lot in terms of success.

The Rams and Bengals featured a number of key contributors selected in the mid-late rounds of the draft. Cooper Kupp (3rd), Ernest Jones (3rd) Joseph Noteboom (3rd), Darrell Henderson (3rd), David Long (3rd), Brycen Hopkins (4th), Brian Allen (4th), Sebastian Joseph-Day (6th), Nick Scott (7th) and Ben Skowronek (7th) all were factors on Sunday.

For the Bengals, Logan Wilson (3rd), Sam Hubbard (3rd), Evan McPhereson (5th), CJ Uzomah (5th), Chris Evans (6th) and Hakeem Adeniji (6th) played big roles.

Having players develop on your watch is an important aspect of the game, but having them become key contributors is an important part of taking it to the next level and competing for a championship.

1

1