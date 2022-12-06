3 things Tyler Huntley at QB means for the Steelers

It is looking more and more like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it will be Tyler Huntley in the starting lineup. The Steelers are very familiar with Huntley and here are three things playing him will mean.

Short, effecient passes

Tyler Huntley isn't going to sling the football deep the way Jackson might but he is does a night job in the short and intermediate game getting the football to his weapons at a high percentage. This will make it very important the Steelers tackle the route and not allow yards after the catch.

Plenty of mobility

One area where there will be very little dropoff from Jackson to Huntley in the area of running the football. Huntley had 72 rushing yards when he started for the Ravens against the Steelers last season and the defense has to be ready for him to tuck it and run.

Opportunities for splash plays

Huntley isn’t the guy who is going to make the huge play but he is a guy who can give up a huge play. With the Steelers defense making a habit of creating turnovers, look for them to steal a few from Huntley if he tries to force it.

