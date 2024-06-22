3 things to think about as Hunter Dickinson, Kansas basketball prepare for this season

LAWRENCE — The Kansas basketball program will enter the upcoming season with as much expectation as ever.

The Jayhawks, led by head coach Bill Self, have a talented group of returners. They’ve supplemented that with high-profile newcomers. Regardless of whether or not KU is the preseason No. 1 team, it will be viewed as a contender for both Big 12 Conference and national success.

So, what’s on the mind of veteran center Hunter Dickinson? Dickinson, who’s returning to Kansas for one more season, enjoyed an All-America campaign a season ago. He’ll be a key reason why the Jayhawks are going to be in contention for championships.

RELATED: Topeka’s own Kasey Hamilton nears start of professional career, after KU softball success

RELATED: Kansas football class of 2025 commitment tracker: Jayhawks continue to build for future

Here are a few things to think about ahead of Dickinson’s next run at KU:

This is what Hunter Dickinson has been focusing on after last season

Although Kansas didn’t reach the goals it strived for as a team last season, Dickinson still showcased how much of a talent he is. He started all 33 of the games he played in, at times battling through injury. He averaged 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Ahead of this upcoming season, there have been a few things Dickinson has focused on. Those are ball-handling, shooting and adding muscle. When it comes to shooting, last season Dickinson shot 54.8% from the field, 35.4% from behind the arc and 62.4% from the free-throw line.

It’ll take time to develop chemistry with new teammates

Among the departures Kansas has from last season’s squad, guards Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar Jr. are off to the NBA. The Jayhawks have brought in a couple freshmen with potential, and added a group of transfers who’ll contend for playing time. That means there are relationships to develop, and chemistry to build.

Dickinson said earlier this month they are looking to get used to playing together. There are a number of new players to get to know. The better KU does at helping its newcomers acclimate, the better its chances at enjoying Big 12 and national success.

Hunter Dickinson understands Kansas will have high expectations

Much like last year, Dickinson is preparing for a season in which Kansas will have high expectations for what it is capable of. So, the conversations happening around the Jayhawks aren’t anything new for him. He is already anticipating his team having a target on its back.

So, Dickinson is committed to doing what’s necessary to helping the team grow together. He’s not backing down from the way his team is being viewed publicly. He’s also, though, understanding of the reality that potential is only that — potential.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) addresses the crowd during a speech following the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse on March 5, 2024.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 3 things to know as Hunter Dickinson, Kansas basketball prepare