3 things T.J. Watt on IR means for the Steelers

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they had placed outside linebacker on IR. He is designated to return and since it is only a partial pectoral tear, it’s fair to say in five or six weeks he should be back on the field. But what does this move mean for the rest of the team?

The offense must step up

Last week’s performance by the offense was uninspired to say the least. But thanks you an elite effort by the Steelers defense it didn’t matter in the final outcome. That might not happen with Watt out of the lineup so the offense can’t coast this week.

Malik Reed gets his shot

The Steelers traded for Malik Reed on the day of final roster cutdowns to provide depth at outside linebacker he will get his first start in just his second game. Reed is no stranger to coming in and starting in place of an injured star and he has been productive. We look for a strong game from him this week.

Pressure on the secondary

In the second half last week when the Steelers pass rush slowed down, the Bengals were able to move the football easily and kept the game close despite five turnovers. Pittsburgh’s seconday must go into this game assuming the pass rush won’t be as dominant and take it upon themselves to make plays.

