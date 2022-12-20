3 things that stood out from Packers’ 24-12 win over Rams

It took 15 weeks and a terrible opponent, but the Green Bay Packers finally put together a three-phased performance that most were expecting from Matt LaFleur’s team in 2022 during Monday night’s 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The offense got 197 total yards and three scores on 35 touches from running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, the defense created five sacks and held the Rams to only 156 total yards, and the special teams made no big blunders and actually created a handful of important plays.

The performance certainly wasn’t perfect (two turnovers), and it didn’t resemble the aesthetically-pleasing blowouts from the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but the Packers soundly beat the visiting Rams – who are now eliminated from the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last year – to create a two-game winning streak and keep the team’s playoff hopes alive entering Week 16.

“We’ve won two and just about everything we needed to happen has gone our way. Just about, right? So things are looking up,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

The Packers now go on the road to play the Miami Dolphins in six days. The Christmas Day showdown is the next game on the schedule but also the most crucial matchup left, given the fact that the Packers will finish the season with home games against the Vikings and Lions. Winning in Miami could be the jolt of confidence and energy this team needs to get past two division rivals in the cold and create the 9-8 record required to sneak into the postseason.

A lot still needs to go right for the Packers over the final three weeks, but a one-sided win over the Rams kept the dream alive for at least another week.

Here are three things that stood out from Monday night:

Offense puts the pieces together

This is the offense the Packers probably envisioned coming into the 2022 season. With the Rams playing off coverage and content operating out of two-deep safety shells, the Packers effectively countered with the quick passing game and a commitment to the run. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon rushed 28 times for 126 yards, wide receivers caught 13 of 16 targets for 140 yards and the Packers controlled the ball for almost 38 minutes. Two turnovers prevented scoring opportunities, and the Packers lost some battles up front in the passing game, but Monday night’s performance looked like a sustainable operating procedure for this team, especially with a healthy receiver corps now in play. The question becomes: Can the Packers replicate this against three good teams?

Defense passes test, but...

The Packers defense gave up a handful of explosive runs to Cam Akers and allowed two third-and-long conversions but otherwise dominated the Rams, who finished with 84 passing yards and only 156 yards. The Packers had five sacks and a turnover. Was this a sign of things to come or a mirage? The Rams, as currently constructed, might be the least talented offense in football, especially at the skill positions. And by many metrics, the Rams feature one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Covering Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek and pressuring Baker Mayfield is one thing; covering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and getting after the Dolphins offense will be something much different. The Packers need the defense to keep progressing to end the season or this two-game win streak over bad teams won’t matter much.

Christian Watson keeps making a big difference

Watson didn’t find the end zone on Monday night despite the team’s attempt to get him a touchdown late in the contest. Still, the rookie receiver positively impacted the game in so many other ways. His pure talent attracted Jalen Ramsey to follow him in coverage. He cleared the path for Aaron Jones’ touchdown catch in the second half. His speed on jet motions helped the running game win leverage and opened up passing windows for Romeo Doubs. He made a contested catch in the middle of the field to extend one drive, drew a pass interference penalty and all but closed out the game with a 13-yard catch on third down late in the fourth quarter. The rookie missed a late check from Aaron Rodgers that would have given him a chance to score a ninth touchdown in five games, but Watson was otherwise excellent.

