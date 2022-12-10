3 things the Steelers should do if WR Diontae Johnson cannot play vs Ravens

One of the highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers game-status report was that starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson is listed as questionable with a hip injury. For a player like Johnson who relies so much on his quickness and getting in and out of breaks, a hip injury could be a deal breaker. If Johnson cannot play or is limited, here are three things the Steelers should do.

Makes better use of the weapons left

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

This is not a panic situation. The wide receiver depth chart is thin if Johnson cannot play but the cast of skill players is not. Pittsburgh still has rookie George Pickens and improving veteran Steven Sims at wide receiver. The Steelers also have three viable receiving options at tight end including an elite one in Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers also have two very strong pass catchers with running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Run. The. Football.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There is no better way to protect a shaking group of wide receivers than with a power run game. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada seems to have things figured out with the rushing offensive since the bye week and the players are clearly more dialed in. Run first and run often on Sunday.

Take care of business on defense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Did we mention the other highlight of the game-status report is that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is also questionable? But unlike Johnson, we expect nothing from the best from Watt. If Johnson cannot play or is limited it just puts more pressure on a defense to shut down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore offense.

