3 things the Steelers trade for CB William Jackson III means for the defense

On the final day to make a trade in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one busy franchise. First, the team worked a trade with the Chicago Bears that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Windy City for a second-round pick. Pittsburgh then followed it up with a swap of late-round picks to net Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III. Here are three things the Jackson trade means for the Steelers.

Jackson will eventually be the starter

It isn’t a matter of if but when Jackson takes over the starting spot across from Cameron Sutton. The only formality of Jackson getting comfortable with the defense, much like Ahkello Witherspoon did last season. The gap between Sutton and Jackson in terms of skills is wide but Jackson is still a better option than what we have seen from Witherspoon or Levi Wallace this season.

Pittsburgh hasn't given up on the season

When the Steelers traded away Chase Claypool, you knew this was a move for the future. But by adding Jackson you know this means the Steelers are still playing to win this season.

The Steelers finally get their man

Way back in 2016, Jackson was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. One pick before the Steelers were forced to settle for Artie Burns. Jackson was the guy then and now seven seasons later Pittsburgh finally gets their man.

