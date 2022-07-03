3 things the Steelers still need to do before the start of the season

In just three weeks, training camp will begin for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s been an unprecedented offseason for the Steelers as they’ve worked hard to rebuild the roster after the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The team has even re-tooled the front office in significant ways. But here are the three things left on the to-do list before the start of the season.

Be sure about Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Since the moment he was signed, Mitch Trubisky has been talked about as the shoo-in to be the regular-season starter. But the coaches had better be sure. Sure he’s not a first-round bust and sure he gives Pittsburgh the best chance to win. with Kenny Pickett and even Mason Rudolph on the roster, the Steelers coaches need to be certain they are getting it right if they make Trubisky the starter.

Find a veteran pass rusher

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

It is hard to imagine the Steelers are going to go into the season with Derrek Tuszka as the only viable reserve edge rusher on the roster to back up both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Whether it is a free agent already out there or a cap cut closer to the start of the season, Pittsburgh could stand to add one more piece to the puzzle on defense.

Settle things with Diontae Johnson

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The matter of Diontae Johnson and his contract really needs to be settled prior to the start of training camp if at all possible. I’m not saying Johnson might hold out of camp to force a contract but honestly with two new quarterbacks and all the talent this team has at wide receiver, it would behoove Johnson to show up and work on chemistry with his new teammates.

