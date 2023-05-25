3 things the Steelers offense will do better in 2023

In his first full year as the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan has put in the work to improve the Steeler’s offense. Here are three things the Steelers will do better on offense this season.

Run the football

Down the stretch in the second half of 2022, the Steelers run game picked up steam but the additions of offensive tackle Broderick Jones, guard Isaac Seumalo and tight end Darnell Washington will really help power the run game.

Throw the football downfield

It might not seem like it but this offseason has really improved the Steelers deep passing. Not only because the team signed Allen Robinson who can dominate in the slot or even the healthy return of speedster Calvin Austin III but going back to the first item, the ability to run the football at will is going to force safeties into the box and let Kenny Pickett work deep.

Fool opposing defenses

One thing the Steelers offense under Matt Canada has been is predictable. With the additions at wide receiver and tight end, along with an improved offensive line, even Canada should be able to diversify this offense and take teams off guard.

