3 things the Steelers must do with Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made a bold statement when he took the most significant pay cut he could in order to help the Steelers and return to the team for the 2021 NFL season.

This was the best-case scenario for the Steelers and Roethlisberger from a financial standpoint but also means the Steelers have a chance to be competitive in the AFC in 2021. But now that Big Ben has done his part, it is time for the Steelers to hold up their end of the deal.

Here are three things Pittsburgh needs to do for Roethlisberger to make his pay cut worth it.

Find him a new center

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The more I think about the Steelers offensive line the better I feel about things. Whether or not the team chooses to re-sign Alejandro Villanueva or Matt Feiler, the starting spots should be secure with Zach Banner (who I'm confident will be re-signed) and Chuks Okorafor. With Kevin Dotson and David DeCastro at guard a center will be the top priority and if Roethlisberger is playing out his farewell tour, a veteran might be the best option.

Get the run game back on track

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

I know most Steelers fans want to see Pittsburgh draft running back Najee Harris as the solution to the Steelers run game problems. And at this point, I wouldn't be a bit surprised to see this happen. Regardless, whether it's Harris or Benny Snell or Anthony McFarland or someone else entirely, commitment to running the ball trumps personnel.

Get James Washington on the field

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It was a travesty that the Steelers didn't use James Washington more in 2020 than they did. He's a guy who makes plays whenever he's on the field, has the confidence of Roethlisberger and is a legitimate deep threat.

1

1