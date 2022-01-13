3 things the Steelers must do to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are longshots to win this Sunday’s playoff showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. But this is the NFL where anything can happen on any given week. Here are three things that must happen if the Steelers hope to upset the Chiefs.

Run the football

The only hope the Steelers have to beat the Chiefs is to establish the run game. When Pittsburgh puts the offense in the hands of Ben Roethlisberger and makes him throw the ball too much, the team loses in the playoffs.

Relax

No one is giving the Steelers a shot to win this game so why not play like it? This is a perfect game for Pittsburgh go in and just have fun. Play loose, high energy and don’t worry too much about it. This game is a freebie for the Steelers after barely getting into the playoffs and really having nothing to lose.

Tackle, tackle, tackle

Fundamentally, the Steelers are not a good tackling football team. This isn’t a new thing and every offseason we hope it improves. But if the team has any hope of beating the Chiefs, they must minimize the big plays and that means better tackling.

