3 things the Steelers can learn from the Super Bowl

Sunday night the world watched the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a miraculous comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. This game was a preview of what 30 other teams need to prepare for in the coming years if they want to be competitive. What could the Pittsburgh Steelers learn from this game? Here are three things.

You have to give the offense to the quarterback

If you don’t have a quarterback who you can turn the offense over to in big moments, you cannot hope to compete with the level of play at the very top of the NFL. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes put on a show and elevated the play of the guys around them all game long. This is what the Steelers need to focus on this summer. Building an offense around Kenny Pickett that allows him those opportunities.

Fortify the lines of scrimmage

The Chiefs and Eagles both boasted impressive offensive and defensive lines loaded with bigtime players. The Steelers chose to mostly tread water last season on the lines of scrimmage but things started to come together late. The Steelers need to build off of that and focus their offseason on adding more pieces on both sides of the football.

Coaching matters

If you really watch football closely, the difference in the quality of coaching becomes more and more clear. The coaching staffs of the Eagles and Chiefs are ahead of their time and never stop working to innovate. Meanwhile, the Steelers continue to play catchup. Every team, the Steelers included should take notes on how these teams call the offense. In particular for the Steelers, how Philadelphia and Kansas City use the tight end position.

