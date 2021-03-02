3 things Steelers should get Big Ben for his birthday

Allison Koehler
·2 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turns 39 years young on Tuesday.

Presuming the Steelers and the future Hall of Famer can come to terms on a contract extension, here’s what they should get him this season for his birthday.

An improved offensive line

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Maurkice Pouncey, Ben's "comfort blanket" of 11 years, has retired. Seven other guys along the offensive line are pending free agents, including tackles Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler and Zach Banner. Perhaps this is a good thing because Villanueva and Feiler had subpar 2020 seasons. There's no question Pittsburgh needs to inject youth in its OL and that starts with the 2021 NFL draft. The Steelers kept Big Ben upright last season, but that's because of his quick release. And the reason for that quick release is the veterans weren't able to stave off their opponents for longer than 2.17 seconds. The short passing game was likely shown the door along with Randy Fichtner, so they're going to need to improve the line if they expect Roethlisberger to survive all 17 games.

A productive running back

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

All together now: "The Steelers' run game was dead last in the NFL this past season." It's been said time and time again. It wasn't all James Conner's fault (see above) -- the line couldn't open a hole for an ant. But a more skilled running back might have been able to make something of it. The pass and run games go hand-in-hand -- production comes easier when one feeds the other. But the Steelers were one-dimensional after abandoning the run after Week 6, and defenses weren't fooled. Whether it's a veteran free agent or a plug-and-play rookie, the run game needs addressing... like, yesterday.

A Super Bo... winning season

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

OK. A Super Bowl is a big ask. But Roethlisberger will probably retire after the 2021 season, so why not assemble the best possible cast around him and shoot for the stars? On paper, the Steelers have the toughest schedule, which could be a good thing since they tend to play at their opponents' level. Though we know Big Ben will be disappointed with anything less than an NFL championship, the Steelers must send him off with a winning season -- at the very least.

https://steelerswire.usatoday.com/gallery/100-pics-of-steelers-qb-ben-roethlisberger-being-big-ben/

