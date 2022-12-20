3 things the return of Ethan Pocic means for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are getting prepared for their Christmas Eve bash with the New Orleans Saints. As they prepare as well, they got some good news as starting center Ethan Pocic has been designated for return from the Injured Reserve after hurting his knee in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Playing like a top-five center this season, the Browns have dearly missed Pocic throughout the last four games as Hjalte Froholdt has filled in upfront. What can we take away from this news and what does it mean for the Browns moving forward with three games left to go?

Thing 1: The run game has not been the same in his absence

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first 11 weeks of the season, only three teams had a more efficient running game than the Cleveland Browns. Nick Chubb was leading the NFL in rushing, and the Browns were de-cleating defensive interiors in the trenches.

Then the injury to Pocic happened.

Since Pocic went down in Week 11, however, the Browns have fallen to 17th in rushing EPA, holding a negative value to that phase. Sure, the Browns found some ground to scratch and claw against the Ravens, but as they look to end the season on a high note, they have a chance to send Nick Chubb out with a bang.

Thing 2: Pocic can continue to earn a big payday this offseason

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Browns signed Pocic to a one-year deal as a fallback in case the Nick Harris experiment went south. Not many anticipated Harris going down with a season-ending injury in the first possession of the preseason. Since then, all Pocic has done is play like one of the premier centers in the league.

In line for a big payday this offseason (and hopefully on a contract extension with the Browns), Pocic has three weeks left in the season to put the icing on the cake of a tremendous breakout campaign. Not only can Pocic help the Browns finish the season 9-8, but he can help himself out tremendously as well.

Thing 3: The Browns will have a fully healthy line for the first time with Deshaun Watson under center

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

A part of this back part of the schedule for the Browns has to be building a rapport and continuity heading into the offseason to feel good about. Their playoff hopes are all but dashed as they will need a miracle to get in. However, this will be the first time starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to opportunity to play with Pocic as his center.

This will be the first time Watson will play with a fully healthy offensive line in Cleveland. The Browns are going to use this last chunk of the season as an evaluation process, and having a fully healthy offense is going to help them paint a clearer picture of what they are working with going into the summer.

The offense has gotten a bit more functional and efficient each of the last three weeks. Can they continue to clean things up and finish on an explosive note these last three games?

