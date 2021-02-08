3 things the Panthers have in common with the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 last night. The Carolina Panthers have a lot of work to do to catch up, but they do have some things in common.

Let’s take a look at three similarities this roster shares with Tampa’s.

Multiple quality running backs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Passing efficiently is what wins in today's NFL. It certainly doesn't hurt to have an effective run game, though. Tom Brady's last two Super Bowl victories have come as part of teams that could run the ball down your throat when they wanted. New England in 2018 was an old-school power-and-defense kind of club. Tampa this year was much more about throwing the long ball. However, the Bucs got strong performances from their top-two running backs against KC. Leonard Fournette looked like a giraffe on skates at times in 2020, but he turned back the clock on Sunday night and posted an impressive 135 yards from scrimmage plus a touchdown. Fournette averaged 5.6 yards per carry and picked up some key first downs for Tampa. Ronald Jones II is a far better back and it's confusing that he isn't more involved in Byron Leftwich's offense. Jones was also on-point against the Chiefs, posting 61 yards on 12 carries (5.1 yards per attempt). https://twitter.com/thecheckdown/status/1358564081997729796 It helps Fournette and Jones that the Bucs have a legendary quarterback (Carolina does not at the moment), but these two played a significant role in Tampa's success. That zombie LeSean McCoy was an afterthought for this group (McCoy had 10 carries all year) speaks to their depth. The Panthers have a couple of quality running backs themselves, of course. Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games due to injury this season. When healthy he's one of the game's best, though. We project him to be the league's RB3 right now behind Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara. McCaffrey can do things as a receiver those two cannot, though and that ranking may prove too low when the new season begins. In any case, with McCaffrey out most of the season Mike Davis flourished. He demonstrated a talent for making tacklers miss on his way to over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage. https://twitter.com/FQPanthers/status/1310327966027710464 Davis is as good as any backup running back in the league, including Jones. However, he's about to become a free agent and can make more with another team as a starter. That said, it would be nice if Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer could find a way to keep him. If not, he should consider drafting another running back who can mirror McCaffrey's skillset better.

Story continues

Depth at wide receiver

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs are also loaded at wide receiver - so much that only the Chiefs can compete when it comes to all-around depth. Tom Brady's top target this year was Mike Evans, who led the team with 1,006 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Chris Godwin was limited by injuries but still managed 840 yards and seven scores. Antonio Brown played half a season due to his suspension and posted 484 yards and four touchdowns. There's not a better 1-2-3 at wide receiver in the league right now, but D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel are up there. They all went for over 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite poor quarterbacking from Teddy Bridgewater. The difference between the two groups - aside from the obvious firepower advantage for Tampa - is that the Bucs are five-deep at this spot whereas Carolina is only three. Seth Roberts flamed out quickly for the Panthers this year and nobody else consistently stepped up as a No. 4 receiving option. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers got key plays from Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson throughout their playoff run, to say nothing of the extra production that Rob Gronkowski brought in at tight end (623 yards, seven touchdowns). The lesson here is that it's good for the Panthers to have as much talent as they have at this spot, but winning a Super Bowl will likely require them to keep adding to that strength as they develop the rest of the roster. Acquiring a true pass-catching type tight end or a big-bodied receiver should be a priority this offseason, as should giving Curtis Samuel an extension.

A (potentially) lethal defensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs are lucky to have numerous weapons on offense. What really won this game was pressure, though. Specifically, relentless, terrifying pressure from Tampa's Monstars-style defensive line that utterly dominated Kansas City in the trenches. Former Panthers offensive tackle Mike Remmers took the worst of it and will also receive most of the blame because of his history, but make no mistake, this was a total failure up front by the Chiefs. Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh all consistently won their matchups, resulting in looks like this: https://twitter.com/FourVerts/status/1358800825196417026 Mahomes can escape pressure about as well as any quarterback in the league outside of Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. He made a valiant effort, but most of the night there was nowhere for him to go but backwards. Mahomes wound up scrambling four and a half football fields' worth of yards. At one point, Vea bullrushed Remmers all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. By the end of the night Tampa had tallied three sacks, 10 quarterback hits and too many pressures to count. In the fourth quarter Mahomes finally cracked and started making (incredibly amazing) panic throws. That's when the Chiefs were done. While the Panthers' defensive line can't compare with Tampa's, they do have the makings of a potentially dominant unit themselves. Outside, Brian Burns is already better than Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett. If both Yetur Gross-Matos and Derrick Brown develop into year two studs, Carolina could soon have a dominant pass rush, as well. We have already seen flashes of it late in the regular season against Detroit and Green Bay. They'll need to add a couple more pieces, but the foundation is definitely there. The Panthers are already deep on the edge, so the key will be how they rebuild the interior. Despite his shoulder injuries, Kawann Short could be worth retaining if they can get his cap number down. Zach Kerr thrived in limited action and should also stick. If they can hold onto those two and add someone in free agency like Shelby Harris, look out. [vertical-gallery id=632804]

1

1