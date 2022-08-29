3 things that must happen before the Steelers start the regular season

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up the preseason on Sunday against the Detroit Lions and now have to set their final 53-man rosters. But there is still work to be done. Here are three things that must happen before the start of the regular season.

Find a starting offensive tackle

The Steelers offensive tackle situation is dire. Whether they get lucky with another team’s cuts or makes a trade, they cannot hope to be successful if they go into the season with Dan Moore Jr and Chuks Okorafor as the starting tackles.

Add a backup pass rusher

The Steelers will end up keeping four outside linebackers but only have two viable guys on the roster. The Steelers backup outside linebacker spot could end up a revolving door all season but they can’t be satisfied with what they have now.

Do something with Mason Rudolph

Looking at the first two items, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is the key to fixing one of them. If Pittsburgh isn’t going to play him, they might as well trade him while he still has some value.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire