3 things Minkah Fitzpatrick on the COVID list means for the Steelers

Just two days after finding out quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had tested positive for COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers got even more bad news. Now starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive as well. Here are three things this news could mean for the Steelers this week.

Tre Norwood in the starting lineup

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

If Fitzpatrick isn’t able to play on Sunday, rookie Tre Norwood should be the guy to replace him. Norwood has been a playmaker all season as a key reserve and makes perfect sense to get the start.

Karl Joseph should be active

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The Steelers don’t have a ton of viable safeties on the roster. This means former first-round pick Karl Joseph could find himself back on the active roster this week.

Even more pressure if that is possible

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sure how the Steelers can stay competitive as they continue to absorb losses on the defensive side of the football. If outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden can’t go on Sunday, the loss of Fitzpatrick is magnified.

