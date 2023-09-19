3 things Memphis football needs to work on heading into meeting with Missouri

Memphis football is 3-0.

That's ultimately the most important takeaway from the first three games of the season. The Tigers were double-digit favorites in each of those games, the first two of which were never really competitive. The third one, against Navy on Thursday, was much closer than expected.

That game also highlighted some things the Memphis coaching staff no doubt will be harping on this week as they prepare for Saturday's meeting with Missouri (6:30 p.m. Central, ESPNU) in St. Louis. Coach Ryan Silverfield said as much on Monday.

"We've got to play better football," he said.

Here are three things Memphis needs to do better to compete with Missouri on Saturday.

Tackling

There's no question tackling is at the top of the list after Thursday's display, a 28-24 win. The first half will be remembered for Navy running straight through the Tigers' defense time and time again. That got cleaned up in the second half, when Navy had a harder time moving the ball, but it's still a key concern going into this weekend.

"Hopefully we learn to tackle from that game," Silverfield said Monday. "I mean, that was the biggest thing that came from it — poor tackling. And that's something that has to improve. Doesn't matter who we're playing."

The defense started the season as well as could be expected, carrying Memphis to lopsided wins over Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas State. The Tigers had the only FBS defense not to allow a touchdown after two weeks, as both of Bethune-Cookman's scores came off offensive turnovers.

But that changed against Navy, the toughest opponent Memphis had faced so far. The Midshipmen presented different challenges than normal — mainly the triple-option offense, which has been modified slightly under new coach Brian Newberry. The game also came on a short week, so the Tigers had less time to prepare than they normally would.

Navy gained 432 yards against the Tigers, more than they had given up in the first two games combined.

Turnovers

Memphis beat Bethune-Cookman despite losing the turnover battle, a rarity at any level of football. The Tigers fixed that in Week 2 when they forced four turnovers against Arkansas State, including a DJ Bell pick-six that effectively ended the game in the first half.

Turnovers were 2-2 in the Navy game, but both of Memphis' came in critical situations. First, running back Blake Watson fumbled during an exchange on the 1-yard line, missing an opportunity to salt the game away in the fourth quarter. He had taken Memphis all the way to the goal line with an electrifying 69-yard run, his second of the game.

Then the Memphis defense forced a fumble, giving the Tigers a chance to run out the clock if they could get a few first downs. But quarterback Seth Henigan was picked off on third down, which gave Navy yet another chance to drive down the field for a chance to win the game.

The defense eventually stopped the Midshipmen with just a few seconds left to play. But the ill-timed turnovers nearly cost the Tigers in a game where they had played well enough to win.

Slow starts on offense

Make no mistake: Memphis has put up points on offense in each of its three games. But it has taken some time for the offense to kick into gear.

Against Arkansas State, that meant two straight three-and-outs to open the game before things started to click. Against Navy, the Tigers started with a touchdown drive but gained just 18 yards total on their next four drives before scoring a touchdown right before halftime.

Silverfield talked Monday about improving consistency on the offense — limiting penalties, missed assignments and turnovers — among other things.

A quick start, especially in what will probably be a hostile environment in St. Louis, will be key for the Tigers on Saturday.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football has three areas to focus on ahead of Missouri game