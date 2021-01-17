3 things Matt Canada as OC means for the Steelers

According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to replace former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner by promoting within. As expected, the Steelers are planning to promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada rather than interview outside candidates. Canada joined the coaching staff in 2020 after being the head coach at Maryland.

Here are three things we expect from Canada’s offense

Diverse formations

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

One thing Canada has been known for whether it is as an offensive coordinator or head coach is his tendency to use multiple formations even for the same play. Canda loves to use shifts and motion to create mismatches and force the defense to make adjustments.

An offense for Ben Roethlisberger

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Let's not kid ourselves. If Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021, the Steelers will not run the pro-style spread Canada ran at Maryland. Not everything about the scheme suits Roethlisberger's style and Canada has had a year on this staff to understand that. He isn't going to try to force Roethlisberger to do things he isn't comfortable with at this point in his career.

More Anthony McFarland Jr.

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

If the Steelers don't re-sign James Conner, don't be shocked if Canada doesn't fast track McFarland to the starting lineup due to their relationship and McFarland's experience in this offense. McFarland is the one home run threat on the team among the running backs and assuming the offensive line gets a major overhaul this offseason, could flourish.