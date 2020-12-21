3 things to love from Packers’ win over Panthers

The Green Bay Packers won their 11th game of the 2020 season, using a red-hot start and some big plays late to escape a comeback bid by the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers led 21-3 in the second quarter but eventually held on for a 24-16 win.

Here are three things to love from the Packers’ win:

Run game

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for 47 yards in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers ran for 195 yards, including 169 on 22 designed runs and 145 on 20 carries by Aaron Jones. Of the 22 designed runs, 13 gained at least five yards, including six of eight yards or more from Jones and an 18-yard by rookie A.J. Dillon. Coach Matt LaFleur admitted he should have ran the ball more, especially in the second half when the Packers became far too reliant on RPOs and the short passing game, which were mostly unproductive. Jones ripped off a 46-yard run, setting up a touchdown, and Dillon's run helped create another scoring drive. With the passing game sputtering the Packers needed chunk plays on the ground, and Jones and the offensive line delivered. Teams just don't lose often when rushing for close to 200 yards. The 195 rushing yards represent the second-most in a game by the Packers since hiring LaFleur.

Red zone dominance

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Trips into the red zone are opportunities to score seven points. Teams track how often they score touchdowns when entering the 20-yard line because settling for field goals or turning the ball is essentially sacrificing points. The Packers were perfect in the red zone against the Panthers, scoring three touchdowns on three trips. The offense has now scored touchdowns on 40 of 51 red-zone trips this season, the best percentage (78.4) in the NFL by a significant margin. The Panthers, meanwhile, struggled inside the red zone on Saturday night, scoring just one touchdown on five trips. Carolina settled for three field goals and had a game-changing turnover on the goal line. If five red-zone trips presented an opportunity for 35 points, the Panthers ended up sacrificing 19 points. The Packers sacrificed none. The ability for Matt LaFleur's team to be so good in situational football is winning games, even when the Packers aren't at their best overall.

Story continues

Safety play

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers looked like they'd have one of the NFL's best safety duos entering 2020. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage needed some time, but the potential is being realized down the stretch. Amos was fantastic against the Panthers, breaking up three passes and delivering a sack, while Savage continued to look like a difference-maker, especially when playing near the line of scrimmage. Together, the Packers safeties broke up four passes and had two tackles for losses and four other tackles between 1-3 yards from the line of scrimmage. The defense's improvement can be neatly tracked along the path of emergence from Amos and Savage. They are both playing at a high level as the playoffs near.