3 things the loss of LB Vince Williams means for the Steelers

Bad news on Thursday as the Pittsburgh Steelers announced starting linebacker Vince Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This, compounded with the loss of the other starting inside linebacker Robert Spillane last week means Pittsburgh is scrambling for healthy bodies.

Here is what the loss of Williams means for Pittsburgh.

Going to find out if Avery Williamson can play

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson (51) chases during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Washington won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When the Steelers traded for Avery Williamson in November, he was supposed to be a depth piece. Fast forward to now, and Williamson is the only healthy inside linebacker on the roster of any consequence. Williamson has flashed some skills during his career but let's hope he's got the playbook down enough for a heavy workload on Sunday.

A new player gets the green dot

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Last week, when Robert Spillane went down with a knee injury, Williams took over the role of taking the defensive play calls. Now with Williams out, this means a different player, perhaps safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be responsible for running the defense on the field.

Defensive backs in the spotlight

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

With only one legitimate inside linebacker available, the sub-package defense is going to be defensive back heavy. This means guys like Marcus Allen and Antoine Brooks and Jordan Dangerfield will see an expanded role. This situation is only more complicated with cornerback Joe Haden out with a concussion. The takeaway is the Steelers defense is going to be smaller and less physical in the back seven which puts more pressure on the big boys up front to stuff the run.