3 things the loss of Bud Dupree means for the Steelers

We should know in the next day or two if the Pittsburgh Steelers worst fears are real. Early reports out Wednesday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens is that linebacker Bud Dupree is he tore his ACL late in the game and is lost for the season. If Dupree is out for the year here are the three big things it will mean going forward.

It's time for Alex Highsmith to step up

The Steelers are all about next man up and this will be no different. Dupree is a tremendous player and his impact cannot be completely replaced. But in the starting lineup it will fall on rookie Alex Highsmith to get it done.

This will take a village

Dupree has proved this season to be much more than just a pass rusher. And so it will take more than a pass rusher to replace him. Look for guys like linebacker Vince Williams and cornerback Mike Hilton to help fill the void left by Dupree.

Dupree's financial future in question

This injury throws Dupree's financial future into question. Playing on the franchise tag this season, Dupree was going to head out into free agency in 2021 and get the contract that would set his family up for life and then some. Now it is unclear how the market will view him.