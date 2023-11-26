3 things learned from UCF’s win over Houston

It’s been an up-and-down first season in the Big 12 for UCF but the Knights managed to finish things on a high note. A 27-13 home win over Houston on Saturday in the regular-season finale secured bowl eligibility for the eighth straight season.

UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) won three out of its last four games and emerged as the only one among the four newcomers to the Big 12 to become eligible for a bowl.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee scored two touchdowns and running back RJ Harvey rushed for over 100 yards for the sixth time in the last seven games.

“There’s a lot been a lot of ups and downs this year, but our guys kept battling,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn. “I’m real proud of them for that. Now we have a little momentum, going into a bowl.”

Pictures: UCF beats Houston for bowl eligibility

The Knights must wait to find out who they face in a bowl game.

Here are three things learned from their win over the Cougars:

Boomer’s kicking woes continue

For the second straight week, kicker Colton Boomer struggled in the kicking game.

Boomer missed two kicks and had another one blocked on Saturday.

His extra-point attempt on UCF’s first touchdown hit the right upright and bounced back no good. It was the second straight extra-point kick that the Knights failed to convert going back to last week when Boomer’s extra point was blocked by Texas Tech, preventing a tie game.

Boomer’s 42-yard field goal attempt failed to go through the uprights in the second quarter. Another attempt at the end of the half — this one for 26 yards — was blocked.

Malzahn said the coaches discussed replacing Boomer at halftime but chose to stick with the sophomore.

“We did talk about it, but Boomer has been really instrumental [for us],” said Malzahn. “He won the Boise State game and you can’t lose sight of that. Kicking is a lot like a golf swing, and for whatever reason you lose it. He’s lost a little bit of that, but that’s our job as coaches and my job to get him ready to go again because he’s an outstanding kicker.”

Boomer has connected on just 63% (12 of 19) of his field-goal attempts and 96% (46 of 48) on his extra-point kicks. He’s 1-for-4 on field goals over the last two games and 5-of-7 on extra points.

Plumlee’s future is uncertain

Despite a report during Saturday’s television broadcast that he planned to hang up his baseball mitt, Plumlee said he hasn’t decided on his future.

The 5th-year senior was asked earlier in the week whether his future entailed playing professional football or baseball. While it’s been his lifelong dream to play in the NFL, he isn’t counting out the possibility of playing Major League Baseball.

“Nothing’s changed. I don’t know where they got that from,” said Plumlee. “I want to get through football. That’s where my feet are at this time. So I want to get through football and evaluate everything that comes with it. Talk it over with my family and go from there, but nothing has changed yet.”

Plumlee split time between football and baseball during the spring, batting .286 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 196 at-bats while playing 58 games in center field for the Knights. He played two seasons (44 games) at Ole Miss.

The Mississippi native missed three football games this season while dealing with a right knee injury that requires him to wear a brace and, according to Plumlee, he’s still not 100%.

Malzahn apparently isn’t going anywhere

With the regular season coming to a close, the coaching carousel heats up with several high-profile coaches linked to openings across the country.

Malzahn’s name has been rumored for several SEC jobs over the past few weeks, but the 58-year-old coach appears comfortable at UCF.

“I’m going to be the coach here. I love it here,” said Malzahn. “We had some ups and downs, but the future is bright at this place. Everybody knows that. The way we’re recruiting — today was big, no doubt. There are great things ahead.”

In his third season, Malzahn is 24-15 (62%), including three straight bowl appearances. The Knights currently have the No. 29 recruiting class for 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, which is second in the Big 12.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @osmattmurschel.