3 things learned from UCF’s lopsided win over Kent State

UCF opened the season with an impressive 56-6 win over Kent State on Thursday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The Knights jumped out to a 28-3 halftime advantage before cruising to their biggest win since shutting out Florida A&M, 63-0, to start the 2019 season.

UCF relied on its run game and a solid defensive effort, limiting the Golden Flashes to a pair of field goals and 240 yards.

“Playing your first game, you learn a lot about your team,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn. “We had a little adversity early, but our guys responded like champions.”

John Rhys Plumlee was 22 of 30 for 281 yards with three touchdowns, but the fifth-year quarterback also threw two interceptions. It was the first time Plumlee tossed three picks in a game since a 34-13 loss at East Carolina on Oct. 22.

He also fumbled for the third consecutive game dating to last season.

But Plumlee also finished with 90 rushing yards, including a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

UCF travels to Boise State on Sept. 9 in a crucial nonconference showdown, but before then here’s what we learned:

UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee sparks Knights to blowout win over Kent State

Ground game lived up to preseason billing

Malzahn was eager to debut his ground game, touting a running back room that was one of the deepest and most talented since the 57-year-old took over the program in 2021.

The group didn’t disappoint, racking up 389 yards, the most since the Knights rolled 391 against USF on Nov. 23, 2019.

Eight players carried the football against Kent State, led by Johnny Richardson, who had his first 100-yard performance since 2021, along with RJ Harvey (10 carries, 84 yards, TD), Demarkcus Bowman (eight carries, 46 yards, TD), Jordan McCloud (four carries, 13 yards) and Mark-Antony Richards (one carry, 7 yards, TD).

“We’ve got quality depth,” Malzahn said after the game.

UCF is big winner while Gators, Spectrum Cable are big losers | Commentary

Keeping Plumlee healthy

One of the goals for the Knights is to avoid unnecessary wear and tear on Plumlee.

Malzahn doesn’t want to stifle his mobile quarterback, but he also doesn’t want to wear him down like he did late in 2022. He instructed Plumlee to slide more or get out of bounds.

That wasn’t the case Thursday when Plumlee tried to leap over several Kent State defenders on his way to a 32-yard gain late in the first quarter.

“That one where he went about 40 yards and tried to run the guy over?” said Malzahn. “I came about that close from going out there and tackling him myself. We’re going to get to a point where he slides. We’ll work on that probably Sunday.”

Added Plumlee: “That’s something I’ve been working on, trying to protect myself a little better, but I didn’t necessarily do a great job of it tonight. Sometimes, I get into competitor mode and play ball, so I’m still working on getting better at it.”

Lee Hunter comes up big up front

UCF recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss against the Golden Flashes.

“Our mentality was to shut them out, but upfront, our mentality was just to get to the ball and be relentless,” said defensive end Josh Celiscar. “Everybody did a great job and we helped our defense well.”

One of the biggest areas of growth came from redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Lee Hunter, who led the Knights with eight tackles, while Celisar added seven tackles with 1.5 for loss.

“Lee has taken a big step in getting into shape and being ready for the season,” said Celiscar. “He’s had a great game.”

Added Malzahn: “He’s a full-grown man. He used his hands well and didn’t want to be blocked. He didn’t get blocked.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.