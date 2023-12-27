3 things learned from UCF’s first season in Big 12

No one knew what would happen to UCF in its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

The Knights faced numerous challenges in Year 1, including a grueling road schedule with stops at Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. There were many injuries, including to quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, and the team went through a dismal 5-game losing streak to open conference play.

UCF rallied to win three of its last four games to become bowl-eligible for the eighth consecutive season. The Knights were the only school among the four newcomers (including BYU, Cincinnati and Houston) to play in a postseason game.

But a 30-17 loss to Georgia Tech in last week’s Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa sent UCF (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) to its first losing season since 2016. Even as the seconds ticked off the clock, the focus quickly turned to the next season.

3 things learned from UCF’s loss to Georgia Tech in Gasparilla Bowl

“Anytime you get through your bowl game from the head coach’s standpoint, you evaluate everything,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “In what ways can you improve from Year 1 to Year 2? That’s the goal of the head coach, so I’ll be doing that.

“Anytime you go through something for the first time, it’s a learning experience, there’s no doubt.”

Here are three things UCF learned from its first season in the Big 12:

Defense needs to improve

No unit struggled more through its own set of challenges than the defense’s ability to stop the run.

While UCF led the Big 12 in pass defense (196.6 yards per game), the Knights were in the middle of the pack in total defense (391) and last in rush defense (194.5).

Teams rushed for 240-plus yards five times this season and 10 players had 100-yard rushing performances against the Knights. The unit also allowed 26 rushing touchdowns, the most by a UCF defense since 2003.

“A lot of ups and downs, to be honest with you,” defensive coordinator Addison Williams said, looking back on the season. “A lot of growing, for myself and for the defense. A lot of great experiences, whether good or bad, you always use certain situations and learn from them. You try not to dwell on the bad.”

Pictures: UCF Knights vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Gasparilla Bowl

“Looking back on it, there are some things we could have done differently schematically; I could have done things differently call-wise.”

One change the Knights made during the bye week (Oct. 14) was to bring Williams from the coaches box onto the sidelines.

“He’s been way more hands-on than he was at first,” said defensive tackle Ricky Barber. ‘He went from the press box to the field and I say that changed our defense completely.”

The coaching staff was forced to adapt its philosophy in some ways as the Knights navigated through their first Big 12 schedule.

“The league was a little different from what we initially thought it was [going to be],” said Williams. “Traditionally, it’s been a big-time passing league, but instead it was a lot more 12 personnel and a more physical league.”

Seven of the 14 member schools ranked in the top 40 in rushing offense, led by West Virginia (3), UCF (4), Cincinnati (5) and Kansas (8), and seven of the top 30 rushers come from the Big 12.

“That has to do with a lot of the new head coaches, some being defensive head coaches and some being like Coach Malzahn, who’s an offensive guy but hangs his hat on running the football,” added Williams.

Williams believes this season has taught him plenty heading into Year 2 of the Big 12.

UCF AD Terry Mohajir sees signs of growth in first Big 12 season

“How can we use guys differently and some of the different body types we need to survive in this league?” he added. “We’re better moving forward.”

Knights need to finish strong

UCF struggled with finishing close games during their first season in the Big 12.

The Knights were 2-3 in games decided by 2 points or less. UCF was tied or held the lead late in the second half in 5 of its 7 losses.

“We’ve got to finish and we’ve got to make plays,” Malzahn said.

In five of its six conference losses, UCF allowed teams to convert 54% (19 of 35) of its 3rd downs in the second half. In the fourth quarter of those games, opponents converted 60% (12 of 20) of their 3rd downs while the Knights converted 30% (6 of 20).

Three of the five losses were also on the road in unfamiliar environments.

“When you’re going into new stadiums and new environments, especially on the road and getting used to that where some of these teams have played each other for a long time,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw, “the nuances of going into a new conference and playing in that was challenging.”

Mistakes and miscues were also costly in those close games.

UCF running back RJ Harvey returning for 2024 season

UCF had 9 turnovers in five of the six Big 12 losses, 5 of which came in the second half.

“The biggest thing offensively was turnovers,” said Hinshaw. “We turned the ball over and some of it was dropped passes or tipped balls.”

The Knights allowed 1 turnover in their 3 conference wins.

“You have to play a full game of football. You can’t play half a game. You have got to play four quarters of football to win games,” said fifth-year senior offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole.

Plenty of optimism heading into Year 2

The move to the Big 12 already has paid big dividends off the field.

UCF signed its highest-ranked recruiting class when 18 commitments signed with the Knights on National Signing Day last week. The eight four-star signees were the most in school history.

“It’s been a game-changer for us,” said Malzahn. “This program, I believe, many people see on the rise. All we needed to do was get to a Power Five conference and we’ve done that. So the potential and everything that goes with it, there’s a lot of excitement and we’re really attractive.”

That excitement has carried over into record ticket sales and fundraising for the athletic department.

UCF was at 99.57% capacity for its six home games this season, averaging 44,015 fans, per the NCAA. All five conference road games were either near or at capacity.

While this first season didn’t end like many thought it would, that hasn’t stopped the optimism heading into Year 2 of the Big 12.

“I’m expecting big things,” said fifth-year quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. “I’m not going to be here next year to be able to play and be a part of it, but the momentum of this place is going straight up. I think the world of this place, these coaches and the athletes here, so I cannot wait for them to show it near year.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.