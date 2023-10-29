3 things learned from UCF’s disappointing loss to West Virginia

For the fourth time in the last five games, UCF found itself in a close contest heading into the fourth quarter. And like those previous times, the Knights came out on the losing end as West Virginia handed them their fifth straight loss, 41-28 Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) trailed 24-21 at the start of the final quarter before the Mountaineers (5-3, 3-2) went on a 17-0 run to put the game away.

The Knights have been outscored 84-34 in the fourth quarter of their five Big 12 contests, making finishing games a point of emphasis.

West Virginia outgained UCF 119-82 in offense in the fourth quarter, averaging nearly 6 yards per play and doubling the time of possession: 10:04 to 4:56.

Fifth-year offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole believes finishing games is why UCF hasn’t found the same success that it did last season in the American Athletic Conference.

“Playing four-quarter football,” he said. “That’s about it, and doing our jobs for four quarters every game.”

Here are three things we learned from this loss:

It’s back to the drawing board for defense

UCF felt it had taken a significant step forward on the defense against Oklahoma, but clearly that wasn’t the case against West Virginia.

The Mountaineers rushed for 286 yards, the second-most rushing yards allowed by the Knights this season (Kansas, 399). To make matters worse, WVU had eight rushing plays of 10-plus yards, including a 21-yard run by tailback CJ Donaldson on a fourth-and-1 early in the first quarter.

Donaldson became the sixth player to rush for at least 100 yards and quarterback Garrett Greene became the second player with at least three rushing touchdowns against UCF’s defense.

“We couldn’t stop the run, we couldn’t get off [the field] on third down and I know I sound like a broken record but when you turn the ball over, we kind of self-destructed,” said coach Gus Malzahn.

Turnovers doomed UCF

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had perhaps his toughest game as a Knight, accounting for all four turnovers.

Plumlee threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball deep in UCF territory after a sack.

The last time the fifth-year senior had thrown three interceptions in a game was against East Carolina in 2022.

The first interception came when the ball bounced off Javon Baker and into the hands of cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. in the first quarter. It was the fourth interception that came as a result of a bouncing ball and the fourth time in the opponent’s red zone.

The second pick came when Plumlee was pressured and threw the ball into the air into the Mountaineers’ defense. The third came when Baker stumbled and fell, leaving Bishop to secure his second interception.

“We’re going to do a better job coaching him,” said Malzahn. “But a couple of those were pretty unfortunate.”

Bowl eligibility starts to fade

Before this weekend, it appeared UCF’s postseason chances were better than average, with the Knights needing three wins in the remaining five games.

But the loss to West Virginia means this team needs tto win three of its next four, including road contests at Cincinnati (Nov. 4) and Texas Tech (Nov. 18), with home games against Oklahoma State (Nov. 11) and Houston (Nov. 25).

UCF has less than a 10% chance of a winning season, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, and the Knights were favored against Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Houston before the loss to the Mountaineers.

Malzahn’s teams have never missed the postseason in the past 11 seasons and UCF hasn’t missed a bowl game since 2015.

