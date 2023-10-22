3 things learned from UCF’s close loss at No. 6 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — As disappointing as Saturday’s 31-29 loss at No. 6 Oklahoma was for UCF, the way the Knights performed throughout the game gave hope the team could turn things around for the remaining five games.

“We have a good football team,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “We’ll finish strong, I promise you that.”

UCF (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) went toe-to-toe with the Sooners, taking a 23-17 lead into the fourth quarter before eventually giving up two late touchdowns. It was the third time in the last four games that the Knights have surrendered a late lead.

“Everybody knows those last three games, I wasn’t happy. No one wasy happy,” Malzahn said. “This is the first game of the second half of the season. That’s why we’re looking at it and we will finish this thing strong.”

UCF has lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2015. The remaining schedule includes three home games with West Virginia (Oct. 28), Oklahoma State (Nov. 11) and Houston (Nov. 25) with two more road contests at Cincinnati (Nov. 4) and at Texas Tech (Nov. 18).

Here are three things we learned from the Knights’ loss at OU:

Defense improved since Kansas debacle

UCF spent much of last week’s bye week refocusing on the defensive side. The Knights tweaked schemes and personnel to fix recurring issues.

Those fixes appeared to pay off mostly with UCF holding Oklahoma to less than 450 yards, 189 of which came on the ground. The Knights also recorded three sacks, six tackles for loss and intercepted Dillon Gabriel.

“We played our best game [defensively] but got worn down towards the end,” said Malzahn. “We lost some guys, but give them credit. That’s one of the best offenses in the country.”

One change was bringing defensive coordinator Addison Williams down from the coaches’ booth and onto the field. The move provided a different kind of energy for the defense.

“He was talking to us a lot more which was better having him on the sidelines,” said linebacker Jason Johnson. “For most of the game, we executed really well in our base defense and were getting a lot of stops but the execution went down in the fourth quarter.”

John Rhys Plumlee isn’t 100% yet

Plumlee saw his most significant action since injuring his right knee five weeks ago against Boise State. The fifth-year senior went 16 of 30 for 248 passing yards with two touchdowns against the Sooners while wearing a black brace that extended from his upper thigh to his ankle.

He continued to credit head athletics trainer Mary Vander Heiden for her help getting him back on the field.

“Right there in the game, she was there the whole time asking me, ‘Hey, what’s up? Do you want to strap your brace? How do you feel? How’s your mobility like?’ I feel really good after the game.” said Plumlee.

Plumlee admits he was cautious, curtailing some of his running ability.

“I’m trying to protect myself and I don’t have the top-end speed I had wearing the brace,” he said. “Anybody who is healthy and wearing a brace, you’re going to be slower.”

He finished with minus-4 yards on nine rushes, mostly because of three sacks. His longest run was 11 yards.

“They were taking much of his run game away,” said Malzahn. “But you can see he’s not quite 100%. He’s a battler and each week he’ll get healthier.”

RJ Harvey on track for 1,000-yard season

Harvey continued his yeoman-like approach in the backfield, rushing for 101 yards on 23 carries.

It was his second straight 100-yard performance and the third of his career.

The redshirt senior has 612 yards on 112 carries and is on track for 1,048 by the end of the season. He would become the first Knights rusher to rush for 1,000 yards since Greg McCrae (1,182) in 2018.

