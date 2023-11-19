3 things learned from UCF’s close loss at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — A difficult season took another frustrating turn Saturday night as UCF stumbled in a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech.

It was a massive letdown for the Knights, who dismantled 15th-ranked Oklahoma State 45-3 one week ago and needed a win in their final two games to become bowl-eligible for the eighth straight season.

“Most things went against us today, it’s probably fair to say,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “It doesn’t matter if that happens. You still have to find a way [to win] and we still had opportunities at the end.”

UCF (5-6, 2-6 Big 12) built an early 14-0 advantage before the Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) stormed back to grab the lead in the second half. The Knights had their chances, including scoring a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, but a blocked extra point ended any hopes for a win.

UCF’s road woes strike again in loss at Texas Tech

Here are three things we learned from UCF’s loss:

UCF’s bowl hopes rest on beating Houston

It’s do-or-die time for the Knights, who need a win against the Cougars (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) Saturday in the Bounce House to get to 6 wins and become bowl-eligible.

“It’s very important,” said Malzahn. “We feel bad about the penalties and missed opportunities, but we still have a good football team. We’ll find a way to rally next week and do everything we can to get that sixth victory at home and get bowl-eligible.”

The last time UCF failed to qualify for a bowl was in 2015 when the Knights went 0-12.

“We have a lot to play for next week,” said 5th-year senior tight end Alec Holler. “Houston is a good opponent, and we need to come out there and play well. If we win, we go to a bowl game and that’s a big deal.”

The game also could be the final one for many of the seniors such as fifth-year senior linebacker Walter Yates III.

“Anytime you get to play in front of the Bounce House, it’s a great atmosphere and experience,” said Yates. “This is going to be my last home game, so it will be a fun atmosphere and one to remember on the books.”

Run defense dooms Knights

A week after holding the Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II to just 25 rushing yards, UCF’s defense didn’t have an answer for Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks. The senior rushed for a season-high 182 yards on 24 carries.

Brooks becomes the ninth player to rush for over 100 yards in a game against the Knights this season.

“They didn’t run that much in the first half, and offensively we kept them all away from the football,” said Malzahn.

Brooks touched the ball just six times in the first half for 70 yards, but in the second half he made a big difference, particularly in the fourth quarter when he carried the ball 12 times for 64 yards.

Colton Boomer has elite speed

Kickers are known for their legs but not always for their speed.

Colton Boomer demonstrated that on a fake field-goal attempt in the first quarter when the sophomore took a pass from holder Mitch McCarthy and raced 24 yards downfield, converting on a 4th-and-3 on the Texas Tech 28.

“We waited for the right time and sure enough, that was the right time,” said Malzahn. “That was a big play in the game at the time.”

Added Holler: “It’s awesome when you see something from the other team and you’re like, ‘Oh, we can pull something on them.’ He’s so fast and it was perfect execution. Mitch did a great job tossing it back.”

