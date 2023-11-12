3 things learned from UCF’s blowout of No. 15 Oklahoma State

For months, UCF players and coaches believed they could do more than their 4-5 record indicated.

On Saturday, the Knights played perhaps their best game of the season as running back RJ Harvey rushed for 206 yards and the defense held a high-powered Oklahoma State offense in check while UCF pulled off a stunning 45-3 upset of the 15th-ranked Cowboys.

It was the first regular-season home win over a top-15 team since a 37-32 win over then-No. 13 Houston on Nov. 14, 2009.

“Since the beginning of the season, we knew our potential,” said Harvey. “We knew we were better than our record showed. We just couldn’t piece it together. I’m happy that we played our best game today.”

Here are 3 things learned from UCF’s win over Oklahoma State:

Knights romp over No. 15 Oklahoma State, moving closer to bowl eligibility

The defense makes a statement

UCF’s defense hasn’t lived up to preseason expectations, with the much-maligned unit ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in several categories, including rushing defense.

But the Knights played one of their best games on Saturday against Oklahoma State, which featured the nation’s leading rusher in Ollie Gordon II. The sophomore managed just 25 yards on 12 carries — 111 yards below his season average.

UCF entered Saturday’s game allowing an average of 259 yards per game on the ground in conference play but held the Cowboys to a season-low 52 rushing yards.

“Everybody was executing and in the right spot,” said linebacker Jason Johnson. “Everybody did their jobs and we were able to shut them down.

“We knew we could do it, but it was about time we played a complete game.”

The Knights also forced a season-high 4 turnovers with a fumble and three interceptions.

Safety Demari Henderson had a career night with a fumble recovery — his third of the season — and two interceptions. Freshman Braeden Marshall had the other interception, his first of the season.

“Everybody came together and we locked in,” said Henderson. “We’ve been preaching that we’ve got to stop the run and we stopped the run tonight.”

Pauole steps up on injury-riddled offensive line

Injuries continue to haunt UCF’s offensive line as redshirt senior Bula Schmidt missed Saturday’s game with an apparent foot injury. Schmidt had been splitting time at the guard and center spots this season and his absence opened the door for Adrian Medley and Amari Kight.

It also forced the Knights to move longtime interior lineman Lokahi Pauole into the center spot, a position he briefly played (7 snaps) last season.

“I want to brag on Lokahi,” said UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. “Not everybody could do what he did. [He] hasn’t snapped a ball since the spring and to be in there touching the ball on every single play was unbelievable.

“He knows all the calls like the back of his hand and to be able to direct the guys, it shows the type of player he is and the type of captain he is. He’s special.”

The Knights have been forced to use an 8-man rotation on the offensive line this season, with Marcellus Marshall, Tylan Grable, Schmidt, and Pauole taking most of the snaps.

Despite that instability, the Knights still feature the top rushing offense (227 yards per game) in the Big 12 and have blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in Harvey. They’ve also allowed just 19 sacks.

UCF loves the Space Game

Space may be the final frontier, but it’s where UCF has felt the most comfortable.

The Knights improved to 7-0 in Space Games with their win over the Cowboys on Saturday.

Since the label’s inception in 2017, UCF has outscored its opponents 349-147 in the designated game each season, with the Knights winning by an average of 28.9 points.

“There’s something to be said for that,” coach Gus Malzahn said of the game. “These people around here, it’s like a different deal. They got me wearing blue shoes and all this stuff. I kind of like it.”

Added Plumlee: “Space [Game] Week is unbelievably fun here. The way the fans rally around us. It’s cool and special. I’ve been going to college for a long time and have never seen anything like Space Game Week.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.