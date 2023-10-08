3 things learned from UCF’s blowout road loss to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas — UCF had hoped to rebound from its embarrassing loss to Baylor a week earlier with a road win at Kansas, but the Jayhawks had other thoughts.

Devin Neal (154 yards) and Daniel Hishaw (134) became the first running-backs duo to rush for over 100 yards in a game against the Knights since USF’s Kelly Joiner and Brian Battie in 2020 as KU (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) rolled to a 51-22 win Saturday.

“They were the better team by a long stretch today,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn. “I do think we’re better than what we showed today. It’s a combination of that they’re a good team and we didn’t play well. We didn’t even give ourselves a chance.”

UCF (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) is riding its first three-game losing streak since 2015 as the Knights remain winless in their first season in the Big 12.

Here are three things learned from the loss:

UCF needs a healthy John Rhys Plumlee

John Rhys Plumlee was back on the field after missing the past three games with a knee injury, but the redshirt senior quarterback clearly wasn’t 100% and was eventually replaced by backup Timmy McClain in the first half.

Malzahn admitted that while Plumlee wasn’t 100%, he had been cleared by the medical staff and had a good week of practice.

“I felt like I could play,” said Plumlee. “It wasn’t a bad call to play this week because I was healthy and still am healthy.”

Plumlee started the game by completing his first two passes, but on the third play he tweaked his knee and left the game for a bit.

“It scared him,” Malzahn said of the tweak.

McClain entered the game for good midway through the second quarter, finishing 12 of 15 for 136 passing yards with two touchdowns.

When asked in hindsight if it would have been better to wait until Plumlee was 100% before rushing him back onto the field, Malzahn stuck with the decision.

“That’s what we decided to do and we felt like he was healthy enough to have a really good chance to win the game,” he said.

UCF’s offense is scoring 29 points per game during the 3-game losing streak after averaging 41 points during the three non-conference games. The Knights also average fewer yards (415) in the Big 12 than through the first three games (618).

Knights’ defense isn’t Big 12 ready.

Stopping the run has been a point of emphasis for UCF’s defense, but the Knights haven’t done exceptionally well in that area.

Kansas rushed for a season-high 399 yards Saturday behind the performance of Neal and Hishaw. It was the most rushing yards allowed by a UCF team since the Knights allowed 401 yards against Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 1, 2018.

“We had a good week of practice and it just came down to execution,” said senior defensive lineman Josh Celiscar. “We’d had a lot of times where we had the perfect play, but we just didn’t make the tackle or didn’t fill the gap properly.”

Added Malzahn: “We were not being able to stop the run. That was one of the stories of the game — 399 yards rushing — you’re not going to beat anybody with that.”

UCF has allowed 833 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns through its three Big 12 games for an average of 277 yards.

The Knights have also allowed 131 points over the last three games. It’s the most points they’ve allowed in three straight conference games since allowing 156 points against Houston, Cincinnati and Tulsa in 2015.

The bye week couldn’t come at a better time.

UCF gets a much-needed week off before hitting the road to face Oklahoma on Oct. 21.

The Knights hope to use the time off to help get some key players healthy, including defensive tackle Ricky Barber, linebacker Walter Yates III, center Caden Kitler and Plumlee. Defensive tackle Kervins Choute and defensive back DeJordan Mask also left the game against Kansas with injuries.

“We do need to get healthier, which will be good,” said Malzahn, who plans to spend the week studying film while his coaches hit the recruiting trail.

