3 things we learned from the Ravens’ blowout preseason win over the Jaguars

The Ravens preseason opener was never competitive as Baltimore won its 14th straight preseason game in a 29-0 romp over the Jaguars on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium.

With a handful of starters on both sides of the ball out, rookies and unproven Ravens got their first chance to impress in a game this season.

Here are three things to take away from the Ravens blowout win.

1. Kaare Vedvik had a game to remember

Kaare Vedvik is doing everything he can to ensure he'll be on an NFL roster in September. It likely just won't be for the Ravens.

After 55, 45, 29 and 26-yard field goals, and a 53-yard punt too, Vedvik showcased himself as a potential trade chip for the Ravens this preseason. Vedvik won't supplant Justin Tucker as the Ravens kicker, but he's making a case for himself to be picked up by a team when his likely release comes in a few weeks.

Vedvik recovered from a horrific assault he suffered last year in Baltimore and hit the field for the first time Thursday night with a strong performance to open his season.

The Ravens still have options with Vedvik, as he's a strong punter as well, but there's enough showcased of him where he can be tantalizing enough for another team to take a chance on him.

2. Sound familiar Baltimore fans? Defense shines

Albeit against a Jaguars offense that rested a significant amount of offensive starters, the Ravens defense was impressive all night long and pitched a shutout against Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars offense.

Baltimore's front seven had four sacks, two of which were by Patrick Ricard, and bottled up Minshew all night. The secondary also had two interceptions against Alex McGough and Tanner Lee, one that was a pick six by Cyrus Jones.

As a team, Jacksonville went 10-of-25 in the air and totaled just 44 yards of passing. Its rushing attack didn't fare much better, as it had just 65 yards on the ground. Ryquell Armstead led the Jaguars in rushing with 22 yards on eight carries - a 2.8 yard average.

Kenny Young had a bone-rattling sack of Minshew as well, one that jarred Minshew's helmet loose on the goal line.

With a strong front seven and a secondary that didn't allow much, the Ravens depth shined on defense - with some key defensive figures out of the lineup.

3. The new offense is still unknown

If the Ravens plan on unveiling a brand new offense, there weren't any signs of that in the first preseason game. Lamar Jackson played the first quarter and threw just six passes, completing four, for 59 yards and a passing touchdown.

Trace McSorely saw the majority of the reps at quarterback and went 9-of-22 for 85 yards and an interception. But since it's just the first preseason game, there wasn't much new to unveil or give away so early on.

Eight different Ravens registered a rushing attempt, including three (McSorely, Kenneth Dixon and De'Lance Turner) who had averages above 4.5 yards per carry.

Expect the Ravens not to unveil too much as the preseason wears on. Yet, there should be a better idea of what the regular season offense will look like after the next three games.

3 things we learned from the Ravens blowout preseason win over the Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington