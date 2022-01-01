3 things we learned after the Michigan loss to Georgia

That didn’t go as planned — at all.

The Wolverines traveled to Miami, Florida to play in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Georgia Bulldogs and it wasn’t much of a game to say the very least. The SEC proved to be the better conference in the CFP once again.

The only time this game was close was when it was tied 0-0 before the kick. The Bulldogs steamrolled the Wolverines right from the whistle en route to a 34-11 win.

Georgia came out as the more physical team, and it showed in the trenches. The Bulldogs’ defensive line massacred the Wolverines’ offense line — who just won the Joe Moore Award for being the nation’s best offensive line — and it led to multiple sacks on Cade McNamara and very little running room for the Michigan backs.

On the opposite side of things, the Georgia offensive line handled business against the Michigan defensive line — Michigan didn’t record a sack. The UGA coaches had a fast game plan to not allow Aidan Hutchinson or David Ojabo to get much pressure on Stetson Bennett — there were plenty of screens and quick passes to the flats to negate pressure.

One of our keys to the game was stopping Brock Bowers in the middle of the field, but that didn’t come to fruition. Bowers played a big factor in the game on the very first drive, and the Michigan linebackers had a very bad game in pass coverage.

Michigan’s fantastic season has now come to an end in Miami, and here are three things we learned after the loss.

The Michigan offensive line met its match

The Wolverines’ offensive line was awarded the Joe Moore Award for being the best offensive line in the nation. It was more than deserving for how well they played all season, in pass protection and opening up holes for Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

But the physicality of the Georgia defensive line proved to be too much on Friday.

The Bulldogs found themselves in the Michigan backfield for most of the first half. McNamara was sacked twice, Georgia tallied four tackles-for-loss, and Jordan Davis and company allowed zero running room for the Michigan backs.

The second half was a little better from the Michigan offensive line, but it still allowed two more sacks in that half. The Wolverines killed themselves in the last 30 minutes by committing two untimely turnovers — one of those being in the red zone.

The Bulldogs had the size and speed to combat the stout Michigan offensive line. When Josh Gattis called some outside runs or called some outside gadget plays, the Georgia defensive line and linebackers were all over it.

Plenty of uncharacteristic plays made by Michigan

Michigan has not beaten themselves much this season. The Wolverines have been extremely efficient from both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

But that wasn’t the case on Friday against Georgia. The Wolverines did too many things wrong, which is very uncharacteristic of them, and it helped seal this game in the Bulldog’s favor very early.

It really started on the first drive from both teams. Michigan couldn’t contain the Bulldogs leading pass-catcher, Brock Bowers, and he torched the Wolverines in the first drive. The maize and blue even had Jaylen Harrell covering Bowers once — head-scratcher. Then when the Wolverines got the ball for the first time, McNamara missed Erik All on a crucial fourth down play, and if he converted that, then maybe momentum wouldn’t have turned so quickly.

In our key to stopping Brock Bowers, it was noted that the Michigan linebacking core has been pretty poor in pass coverage, and once again on Friday, that proved true. Junior Colson got beat on a long third down by James Cook for a 53-yard reception. Colson then got beat once again by Cook when the defense was in man-to-man for a 39-yard touchdown reception.

We saw Vincent Gray lose the ball in the air en route to a Georiga touchdown, Cade McNamara threw two interceptions — one of those being a miscommunication with Daylen Baldwin, and Blake Corum fumbled the ball on the second drive of the second half.

The fact is, this team, who has been very self-efficient the entire season, made way too many mistakes that allowed Georgia to fully control this game early. It was a bad time to have a game like this, especially against a team of this caliber.

Even after this loss, Michigan still had a great year

Michigan started the year unranked in the preseason AP poll.

The Wolverines went from being unranked to being the first team to make it into the College Football Playoff.

Not only did Michigan make it into the CFP, but it also defeated its arch-rival, Ohio State, 42-27. After that, the Wolverines made it to their first Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis against Iowa, and Michigan thumped them.

To say this one game makes the season disappointing would be ludicrous, Michigan basically played this game with house money. The Wolverines surpassed all odds this year and the future is extremely bright for the Jim Harbaugh led team

Obviously, no Michigan fan wanted to see their team get destroyed by UGA in the CFP, but the Wolverines had one heck of a ride. It’s unfortunate that everything that could go wrong did in the most important game of the year, but sometimes that’s how things go in football.

This team will return plenty of talent for next year, JJ McCarthy is bound to get more playing time, and this coaching staff will have another year to get this team where they want it to be.

Be happy Michigan fans, you witnessed one phenomenal team this year. One that will go down in the record books.

