3 things we learned about Michigan football after defeating WMU

After missing the last three games of last year, due to COVID-19, the Wolverines were back in action on Saturday when they faced Western Michigan out of the Mid-American Conference – with a full crowd in the Big House.

The Wolverines have had incredible success when it comes to the Broncos, as they held a 7-0 all-time record against WMU going into the contest.

The maize and blue easily made it 8-0 all-time against Western Michigan after defeating them 47-14 on Saturday.

After a back and forth start to the game – Michigan led 10-7 in the first quarter – the Wolverines controlled the rest of the first half, as they went into the locker room up 27-7. We saw a lot from Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins, and Cade McNamara early on. The only major downside was the apparent right leg injury to Ronnie Bell who ended up getting carted into the locker room.

Things picked up right where they left off in the second half, the defense forced a punt, and A.J. Henning took a 74-yard run to the house for a score.

The Wolverines were able to unload some bench players to get some needed experience towards the end of the third quarter – and we saw freshman J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards.

Here are three things we learned about Michigan after Saturday’s game.

Michigan was serious about running the ball - it worked

Everything we heard in fall camp told us that Michigan was ready to get back to running the ball, and making that their identity. They sure weren't lying. We saw some brilliant things on Saturday from both Blake Corum and Hassas Haskins - they were a great 1-2 punch for the maize and blue. Haskins has the size and brute-like strength, whereas Corum will beat anyone in a foot race when he gets into open space. In the first half, Michigan ran the ball 24 times for 135 yards and 1 TD. Michigan had great push from its offensive line, and both running backs had fantastic vision. The running game was still a major factor in the second half, even with receivers and backups playing. We saw A.J. Henning take a 74-yard run to the house, and Roman Wilson had a 43-yard run. True freshman Donovan Edwards came in for some game experience and showed flashes of what is in store from him. Michigan ran for a total of 334 yards in the game - Corum and Haskins had 111 and 70 yards, respectively. Fun stat, the maize and blue had more rushing yards than Western Michigan had total yards (310). With the offensive lineman and running backs that Michigan has, they should be an issue for any opposing team they face. Staying healthy will be the key here.

McNamara looked the part of QB1

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We got to see some of what Cade McNamara could do last season - when he took over for Joe Milton against Rutgers and his one start against Penn State. According to players and coaches over the fall, it sounded like McNarama had a phenomenal camp and became a great leader as well. From those sentiments, many were excited to see what the redshirt-sophomore could do. Let me tell you, he sure looked the part on Saturday. The Wolverines committed to a run-first approach, but McNamara shined when he was asked to. In the first half, he went 8-10 for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Nevada product made some deep throws that were right on the money - the 76 yard TD pass to Ronnie Bell for example. The protection was really good for McNamara - who wasn't sacked - but, he still went through his progressions to find the proper read, which shows a composed-smart player. Michigan was blowing out WMU in the middle of the third, so the coaches opted to give freshman, JJ McCarthy, some much-needed game action. McNamara's stat line finished with: 9-11, 136 yards, and 2 TDs Things will get tougher next weekend when the Wolverines host Washington during primetime, but this game was a great starting spot. Michigan fans should be optimistic about the McNamara era.

Defense solid, but unspectacular

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It's no secret that Michigan had a poor defense last season - they ranked 89th in total defense allowing 434 yards-per-game, and they ranked 96th in pass defense allowing 255 yards-per-game. Jim Harbaugh sent Don Brown packing, and in came Mike Macdonald from the Baltimore Ravens. We knew that Macdonald had a new scheme - more of a 3-4 base with different packages, so how would it look in-game action? Overall, much better - especially schematically. We could see that Macdonald mixed things up against the Broncos going from zone to man coverage. It was nice seeing a change in the front - getting pass rushers like Aidan Hutchinson lined up as a rush-linebacker. Early on the secondary was getting picked on, but they clamped down and did a much better job as the game went on. They only allowed 89 passing yards in the first half from Kaleb Eleby - who was one of the top quarterbacks in the country last year. Michigan was more of a bend-don't-break team in the second half - they got gashed up the middle of a few times, but stopped Eleby and the Broncos when it mattered. The defense only gave up 310 total yards, and it only allowed Eleby to throw for 191 yards with a late touchdown. I still want to see more pressure, and players getting to the quarterback - Michigan only had one sack today. We also need to see the secondary staying in position, and making more plays on the ball. This was a good test for the young Wolverines, and they will certainly be tested next Saturday against Washington.

