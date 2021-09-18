3 things we learned about Michigan football after defeating NIU

ANN ARBOR, Mich — No. 25 Michigan hosted Northern Illinois on Saturday, and it was just the second time ever the two teams have taken the field against one another with the first time being back in 2005 when the Wolverines won 33-17.

The Wolverines were 27.5-point favorites going into the game, and the maize and blue looked every bit the part.

Michigan was by far and away the most dominant team on the field right from the kick. The maize and blue won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, ran the ball with ease — 300-plus yards for the third-straight game — and they even got the passing game going, which is something the fan base has been clamoring for.

The offense as a whole was basically unstoppable, as they scored touchdowns on nine of 11 possessions. The offense put up 606 total yards as a team.

The Wolverines had a really nice day through the air, but the run game was the big story for the third straight game. As a team, Michigan ran for 373 yards, and leading the way was star in the making, Blake Corum. Corum ran the ball 13 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns. We even got to see freshman Donovan Edwards make a big impact in the third quarter — he ran eight times for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

After it was all said and done, Michigan obliterated NIU, 63-10.

Here are three things we learned.

Michigan's passing game looks just fine

Relax folks, Michigan can pass the ball after all. After McNamara threw the ball just 15 times against Washington -- for only 44 yards -- Michigan came out wanting to show everyone that, in fact, it can throw the ball just like anyone else. In the first few drives of the game, the Wolverines predominately ran the ball with great success. Unlike last game against Washington -- when the run game was working just fine -- the maize and blue mixed in some pass plays. We saw McNamara take a few deep shots to Cornelius Johnson and Daylen Baldwin in the first half, and while a few of them didn't connect, one of them did -- an 87-yard touchdown pass to Johnson. Not only was that a bomb play to Johnson, but it is now the third-longest pass in Michigan history. McNamara only played the first half. J.J. McCarthy started the third quarter and the starter went 8-for-11 for 191 yards and one touchdown. Michigan opted to mostly run in the second half, but McCarthy looked sharp when he did throw the ball as McCarthy, again, went 4-for-6 for 42 yards. The entire Michigan offense is now clicking on all cylinders, and you really couldn't ask for much more as the Wolverines head into Big Ten play.

This defense looks like the real deal

The Michigan defense under Mike Macdonald looks to be really good, and yes I know, it's only Northern Illinois. For being only the third game in a brand new scheme this defense looks like it has been running it for years. We don't see any mix-ups on substitutions, not many penalty mistakes, and the players are in great positions to make tackles -- which was a weak spot last year. Michigan hasn't been able to force any turnovers this year, but that finally changed in this one -- Gemon Green intercepted Rocky Lombardi in the third quarter. As a whole, the Wolverine defense allowed NIU 213 yards of total offense -- save for a late drive it was a total shutdown. Macdonald did a great job of showing different looks, and the defense was just clearly so much better than anything NIU threw at them. Even the Michigan back-ups played exceptionally well, and handled their own against the NIU starters. The coaches are letting the younger players play and get experience, which will really help when the physical Big Ten schedule gets here. The best players are getting to play, and the energy level out there on defense is seemingly better than it has been the last few years.

A.J. Henning is going to make a difference on special teams

This may not seem like a big deal to some, but this is a big development for Michigan. Ronnie Bell was the starting punt returner for Michigan, but his season-ending injury had the maize and blue looking for answers as to who to put back there. After experimenting with Caden Kolesar, Michigan appears to have found its answer in sophomore, A.J. Henning. The explosive play-maker had five punt returns for a total of 76 yards, and showed off dazzling speed. You can see with your own eyes what type of a player Henning is back there. Henning has so much speed and has the ability to make any defender miss. It reminds me of watcing Steve Breaston returning punts, they both have that 'game-changing' ability. I could definitely see Henning making a key play in a big time game this season.

