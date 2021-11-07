3 things we learned after Michigan football defeated Indiana

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — No. 7 Michigan hosted the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday night on the prime time stage.

Going into Saturday night, Indiana hasn’t beaten the Wolverines in Ann Arbor in 20-straight games. The maize and blue continued that streak and made it 21. The Wolverines defeated the Hoosiers, 29-7, on Saturday.

This was a pretty vanilla game for the Wolverines, not much excitement, but the Michigan defense played really well and dominated the injury-riddled Hoosiers on Saturday. The maize and blue did everything they needed to do to get a much-needed victory.

Although the Wolverines won, Michigan had its share of injuries against Indiana on Saturday and lost some key contributors on the way to a large win. With Blake Corum going down, Hassan Haskins was asked to be the main man in the backfield against the Hoosiers, and he sure did impress. Haskins was the focal point on the offensive side of the ball, and tight end Luke Schoonmaker had a couple of touchdowns himself en route to a Michigan win.

Here are three things we learned after the win.

List

Predicting every Big Ten football game in Week 10

The injury bug has hit the Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Outside of Ronnie Bell in the first game, Michigan has stayed fairly healthy all season, save for your normal stuff like a player missing a game here or there — like some of the offensive lineman and Roman Wilson.

The Wolverines got hit with the injury bug on Saturday against the hard-hitting Indiana Hoosiers.

On the second drive of the game, Blake Corum went to the sideline limping. He later went to the locker room but came back out to the sideline with his helmet in hand. Later in the third quarter, he was seen on the sideline with street clothes on.

After Corum went out, the Wolverines also lost Gemon Green, Andrel Anthony, and AJ Henning in a series of plays and none of them re-entered the game.

Story continues

Cade McNamara was also shaken up on Saturday and went to the injury tent. JJ McCarthy played a series for him, but McNamara was able to come back and play well for the Wolverines.

It always seems that this Indiana game is a physical game for the Wolverines, and the Hoosiers consistently play the maize and blue tough. It’s part of the game, but hopefully, none of these are major injuries for Michigan since they are all key players.

As of now, there are no updates on the injuries to the players.

Hassan Haskins could be the clear-cut No. 1 if needed

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan is blessed to have arguably the best one-two punch in all of football in its’ backfield — between Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. The Wolverines even have freshman Donovan Edwards to mix in on occasion, although he has been hurt the last two games. The maize and blue are loaded at running back.

As mentioned above, Blake Corum got injured on Saturday and limped off the field in the first quarter. It looked like he may have been able to come back in and play, but he ended up in street clothes and was done for the day.

Which meant it was the Hassan Haskins show and he didn’t disappoint.

Haskins showed off his hurdle skills, like he has shown all year, and even showed his burst of hidden speed that he has on a 62-yard run in the first half. Haskins carried the offense — literally carrying piles — in the first half against the Hoosiers running for 117 yards on 15 carries and had a scoring touchdown.

Haskins was just as impressive in the second half. Haskins showed off his pass-blocking skills with a big-time block to save a sack that was coming on JJ McCarthy in the third quarter.

Haskins had a career-high day with 27 carries for 168 yards and one touchdown.

No killer instinct on offense

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Cade McNamara threw for a career-high last week in a loss to the Spartans. The play-calling was more pro-passing and Michigan was able to spread out the defense. McNamara had 383 yards thru the air and played his best game of football all season — it was against a tough, formidable team.

On Saturday against the Hoosiers — a mid-tier team –, everything went vanilla.

Michigan relied more on the rushing game in this one, which is fine because Haskins had a big game, but the offense was just blah against a porous defense.

Indiana had the 98th ranked passing defense going into the ball game on Saturday, and this was a great opportunity to keep the passing game rolling from last weekend. Michigan did end up throwing for 223 yards on the evening between McNamara and McCarthy, but some of that came from a big chunk-play to Cornelius Johnson.

Michigan clearly did everything it needed to do in this game to come away with a big victory, but we’re still waiting to see that same offense that we saw last week against the Spartans. If the Wolverines are going to run the table and beat teams like Penn State and Ohio State, then the passing game is going to be needed.

Against the Spartans, the Wolverines spread out the defense more by putting three-to-four receivers out wide, but against the Hoosiers, it was more tight-formations. Again, there is nothing wrong with it since Michigan won, but against better teams, this probably won’t get the job done. The Wolverines are going to need to show more looks against those teams to keep the defense honest.

1

1

1

1