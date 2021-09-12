3 things we learned about Michigan after defeating Washington

Trent Knoop
5 min read
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan welcomed the Washington Huskies into Ann Arbor on Saturday for the first time since 2002 — where the Wolverines won 31-29 on a last-second field goal by Phil Brabbs — and the maize and blue held a 7-5 all-time record going into the ballgame.

This has been a highly anticipated matchup for quite some time now — especially with last year getting canceled due to COVID-19 –, and while neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25, it was still a nationally televised game on a prime-time stage.

It got off to a defensive battle in the first half. The Wolverines led 10-0 at halftime due to their run game and a strong defensive performance — getting a ton of pressure on Dylan Morris.

Although Washington scored some points, not much changed in the second half. Michigan continued to have a run-heavy offense while playing solid defense. The defensive line held their own the entire game and continued to get pressure on Morris.

Michigan ended up defeating Washington 31-10 on Saturday.

Here are three things that we learned from the win.

Reactions: Ohio State loses to Oregon in Week 2 showdown

Michigan is fully relying on the run game to win games

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs by Washington Huskies defensive back Kamren Fabiculanan (31) for a touchdown Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines wanted the run game to be their offensive identity this year, and it's off to a blazing start. The maize and blue ran for 335 yards on the ground last week, and they wanted to repeat that performance against Washington -- or at least try. In the first half against the Huskies, Michigan rushed for 165 yards on 24 carries. Blake Corum had 107 yards on the ground while adding a score, and Hassan Haskins helped out with 51 yards on the ground. Things picked up right where they left off in the second half. Michigan ran the ball eight straight times to begin the half before Blake Corum broke a tackle for a touchdown run. Hassan Haskins continued to run the ball at an effective rate, and he added another touchdown in the second half while picking up extra yardage after contact. Michigan ended the night rushing for 343 yards -- Corum led the team with 171 yards and three scores, while Haskins added 155 yards and a score. This is now back-to-back games where Michigan has rushed for over 300 yards. The maize and blue are in great hands with 'Thunder and Lightening' for the foreseeable future. They both bring unique aspects to the offense, and it will be hard for any defense to stop both of them.

The defensive line came alive on the big stage

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91) celebrates his tackle on Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines weren't overly productive last week in terms of getting sacks -- only one sack last week -- nor getting adequate pressure on Western Michigan's, Kaleb Eleby. Things really changed on Saturday night against the Huskies. Michigan had two sacks in the first half alone --Aidan Hutchinson had 1.5 sacks, and Taylor Upshaw had .5 sacks -- and it got a ton of pressure against the Husky quarterback, Dylan Morris. All the pressure clearly appeared to make Morris antsy in the pocket, and he threw some errant passes due to it. Mike Macdonald drew up plenty of stunts and coverages to where Washington didn't know what was coming. The Wolverines continued to man-handle the offensive line from Washington in the second half, but Morris started standing in the pocket and making throws -- the slant pattern opened up for Washington. Towards the end of the 4th quarter, there was a key 4th-down play from Washington, and the pressure from the front four became too much to handle, and Morris had to make a poor throw in double coverage for the Wolverines to get the ball back. All in all, it was a great effort from the Michigan line, and they ended up with four sacks and six tackles-for-loss in the ballgame. If they are able to do this against an experience offensive line like the Huskies, then they can be in for a strong season.

Playcalling took a step back from last week

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) warms up before action against the Washington Huskies, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to make running the football your offensive identity, but sometimes you need to air the ball out. As mentioned above, the Wolverines ran the ball 24 times in the first half, but they only threw the ball 10 times with McNamara. A top example of this: there was 1:33 left in the second quarter, and Michigan was up 10-0. The Wolverines showed no urgency to get points to end the half, and they continued to pound the rock -- they eventually had to punt the ball with 20 seconds left in the half. That would've been a perfect opportunity to see what McNamara could do in a two-minute drill. Nothing changed during the second half. The maize and blue continued to run the ball in the 3rd quarter -- quite effectively I may add -- but there were ample opportunities to throw the ball on third downs. When Josh Gattis did call a pass play from McNamara it seemed to always be some sort of screen play, and nothing downfield. It's hard to build your starter's confidence that way. Michigan did enough to get the win against a formidable opponent, but this game seemed like a great time to open up the playbook a little and give McNamara a chance to make plays downfield -- especially to build chemistry with someone not named Ronnie Bell. McNamara's final stat line was: 7-15 for 44 yards.

