3 things we learned after Michigan defeated PSU

Michigan traveled to Penn State on Saturday for a noon matchup — with a ton at stake. A win would keep the Wolverines alive for a Big Ten championship and keep them in reach for a playoff berth.

The dream is still alive: The maize and blue pulled off a win, 21-17.

The first half was pretty dormant for the offense. The first two drives were three-and-outs, but the Wolverines had a 15-play drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. The defense did its job, for the most part, the Wolverines had five sacks in the first half, but Michigan still allowed the big plays that resulted in two field goals for the Nittany Lions.

Michigan went right down the field on its opening drive of the second half when McNamara hit Wilson for a 1-yard touchdown, but PSU took the momentum late in the fourth quarter. It tied the game at 14 on a drive that featured it converting three fourth-down attempts. McNamara had a late fumble that put the Nittany Lions up, 17-14.

The next two drives were the deciding factors: McNamara hit Erick All for a touchdown, and the defense followed with a turnover-on-downs.

Here are three things we learned from the Michigan win.

List

Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 11

Michigan did what it needed to do to win, but made it harder than needed

Nov. 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) attempts to recover his fumble during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan offense did what it needed to do against Nebraska in the fourth quarter, but it faltered, big time, in the Michigan State game.

Story continues

It did what it needed to do, when things looked bleak, against the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Michigan took control with less than six minutes left in the game. The offense found its legs and made the plays when it had to, and the defense forced a crucial turnover-on-downs when it needed to. While things weren’t pretty, the maize and blue got the job done, but it could’ve been easier.

The Wolverines let the opponent hang in the game for way too long, or a lack of a killer instinct is a better way to put it.

After the Wolverines went right down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, the offense didn’t appear to be the same — it grew complacent. Michigan went right back to runs up the middle on first and second down, and third downs were much more difficult.

After PSU made the game 17-14 with 5:55 left, the Wolverines kicked it into fifth-gear and called a fantastic design on which McNamara hit Erik All for a 47-yard touchdown.

Michigan has to quit getting complacent on offense and try to score touchdowns every time it gets the ball. The Wolverines did a great job on the defensive side of the ball most of the second half which left PSU lethargic, but due to the progressive punting from the maize and blue, it kept the Nittany Lions believing.

The Wolverines have two games left against Maryland and Ohio State. While Michigan should win next week, it’ll be much more tougher when the Buckeyes come to town. The Wolverines are going to need to be aggressive at all times during that game.

Hutchinson and Ojabo are forces to be reckoned with

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. AP Photo/Barry Reeger

I think we all knew how good Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were before the Penn State game, but boy, were they beasts on Saturday.

Ojabo was already leading the Big Ten in sacks with eight going into the game, and Hutchinson was towards the top of the Big Ten with six sacks going into the Nittany Lions game.

Against Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo had three and two sacks, respectively. Both also recorded one forced fumble.

Wolverine fans knew how good Hutchinson was going into the season, and this would assuredly be his last season wearing the maize and blue. But David Ojabo has basically come out of nowhere this season, which has been amazing for Michigan.

The PSU tackles didn’t appear to be ready for either Michigan edge defender. It was a poor game plan for the Nittany Lions to leave Ojabo or Hutchinson left with one-on-one blocking — they couldn’t be stopped. Once PSU decided to do some double-teams on the two rushers, it left one-on-ones for some of the other guys, and the Wolverines were able to get a few more sacks due to this.

Not only has Hutchinson’s play garnered him a lot of money while rising drastically on draft boards for the upcoming NFL draft, but also Ojabo’s name has sky-rocketed on draft boards. Michigan fans need to enjoy these two while they still can the rest of the season.

Defense is still prone to the big play

Nov. 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

A big issue with the defense this year has been its ‘bend but don’t break’ mentality, which means the defense will allow the opposing offense to drive, but not get touchdowns.

With that being said, the defense has been prone to allowing big chunk plays all season, and it happened on Saturday against the Nittany Lions.

On the first drive of the game, PSU gained a first down on a third-and-17 and got another first down, in two plays, on a second-and-22. That same drive, the defense allowed a fake fourth-down play where the punter threw a first-down pass — the Michigan defense did not appear ready. That drive resulted in a field goal for PSU and those three points should have never been there.

The on the last drive of the first half for the Nittany Lions, Michigan allowed a 44-yard pass to Park Washington to get PSU in field goal range. That made the game 7-6 at halftime.

Not only do the Wolverines allow some chunk yardage, but also when stops are a must, the defense couldn’t always get it done. The Nittany Lions were four-for-five on fourth-down conversions in the contest. On the drive when PSU tied the game at 14, the Nittany Lions converted three fourth-down plays, and the final one was for a touchdown.

The defense stepped up when it had to though, it forced a turnover-on-downs on the last Nittany Lions possession, which was the biggest drive of the game.

1

1

1

1