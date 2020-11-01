3 things we learned: Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United – Arsenal was a tight, tense tactical battle at Old Trafford, as two giants canceled each other out for the majority of the clash but the better team edged it.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a penalty kick to win it for Arsenal in the second half, as Mikel Arteta’s side put in a mature, composed display to expose the gaps in this disappointing Manchester United side.

Here’s a look at what we learned from Manchester United – Arsenal.

Home form a huge concern for sluggish Manchester United

Manchester United haven’t won at home this season, losing against Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal and drawing against Chelsea. This is the first time since the 1972-73 season that Man United have failed to win any of their first four home games in the league and the pressure is building. Solskjaer looks like a man who knows he has big problems and they should have lost by more than one goal against Arsenal. The honeymoon period for Solskjaer ended a while ago and he just cannot find any consistency with this United side to start the season, both in terms of results and performances. The problem is, the clear identity and style of play on the counter under Solskjaer in the early months, and even at the end of last season, has gone.

