3 things we learned at Halas Hall, including Dan Feeney’s return home to solidify the depth on the Chicago Bears offensive line

The Chicago Bears have established their initial 53-man roster, with more movement expected over the next week as the team crosses the bridge into the regular season. The team gathered for meetings and a walk-through at Halas Hall on Tuesday. Here are three things we learned from interviews with coach Matt Eberflus and players.

1. The Bears are eager to put new offensive lineman Dan Feeney to work.

Feeney was scheduled for his physical Tuesday afternoon following the trade that brought him to Halas Hall from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a sixth-round pick. A former standout at Sandburg High School, Feeney’s versatility was attractive to the Bears as they attempt to hold together their offensive line amid a recent surge of injuries. He has experience playing both center and guard.

“You’ve got an inside guy you feel can play all those spots and back up and be a good starter there,” Eberflus said. “It’s kind of like having a good swing tackle.”

On the interior of the offensive line, left guard Teven Jenkins is doubtful to play in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Nate Davis has been in and out of practice throughout training camp. And Cody Whitehair, originally slotted to start at center, could be sliding back out to guard.

“We’re going to have to look at that once we get the roster finalized,” Eberflus said.

2. The Bears’ preparation for the Packers game has already begun in earnest.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon has already immersed himself in his studies of the Green Bay offense and understands this will be a new-look Packers attack with Aaron Rodgers gone to New York and Jordan Love now taking over the steering wheel.

“He’s a young quarterback and this will be his first time doing what he does,” Gordon said. “… I know what we’re going to do and how our defense moves and I just really want to concentrate on what we do.”

Gordon says he has felt the entire Bears defense jelling since the spring and can’t wait for meaningful action to test out their chemistry and production.

“I’m eager to see us bouncing off each other and all making plays. The secondary to the linebackers to the D-line. Just everyone going back and forth and having their chance to make plays.”

3. The swirling emotions of the roster cutdown process can be extreme for many players.

Tight end Robert Tonyan shared a story Tuesday of his 2018 experience when, after a strong preseason with the Packers, he received a prank text from a teammate indicating he had been cut.

“I literally went into the office and handed in my iPad,” Tonyan said. “And then everyone was excited to see me and I was super confused.”

After a preseason in which he had eight catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns, Tonyan was confident he had made the team and even had assurances from the front office.

“I was like, ‘Cool,’” Tonyan said. “Then I’m at home playing video games with a buddy and all of a sudden I got that text. I literally drove like so mad to the building. I handed in my iPad. Then my tight ends coach (Brian Angelichio) and GM (Brian Gutekunst) are super excited to see me. It was weird.”

Tonyan’s big takeaway?

“You grow up quickly, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’m glad I learned about the business of the NFL earlier than later. I went through that pretty quickly and it kind of gave me a chip on my shoulder.”