3 things learned from Gators’ win against No. 11 Tennessee

Florida’s SEC-opening 29-16 win against No. 11 Tennessee could serve as a table-setter for the Gators’ season.

It undoubtedly was a boost for a program and coach on a six-game skid against ranked opponents and facing questions about the program’s direction.

Here are three things learned during the Gators’ first home win against a ranked SEC opponent since Auburn in 2019.

Napier still needs to be more aggressive

Coaching on a field named for Steve Spurrier in a venue the Gators’ legend gave its nickname demands a go-for-the-jugular approach.

Leading 26-7 following a nearly flawless half on offense, Florida instead leaned on its defense, capitalized on the new clock rules and held on for a win — with an assist from the Vols’ miscues and lack of execution.

After missing a field goal to cap their opening drive, the Gators reeled on four consecutive touchdowns, ended the half 7 of 8 on third down and had more than doubled the output of the Vols’ high-powered attack.

“This team we saw tonight in the first half, when we’re playing like that, we’re a really great team,” tailback Trevor Etienne said. “We just have to be consistent.”

Following intermission, UF went into a shell and managed just 58 yards on 25 plays, opening the door for Tennessee to rally.

Josh Heupel’s squad ultimately stumbled, but Napier may have learned a valuable lesson.

“I probably was a little too conservative in the second half,” he said. “When it’s a three-touchdown game and your defense is playing well, you’re trying to get to the house with a ‘W.'”

The Vols did their share to pick up the L, failing three times on fourth down. This included on fourth-and-1 from UF’s 17-yard line when linebacker Scooby Williams tackled leading rusher Jaylen Wright for a 2-yard loss.

Trailing by 13 with more than eight minutes to go, defensive tackle Kurott Garland jumped offsides when UF faced fourth-and-1 from its 34. The gaffe extended the Gators’ drive and let them run time off the clock under the new rules where it does not stop for first downs until the final two minutes of each half.

Tennessee got back the ball with just 3:49 remaining.

“The new ruling with the clock, it changes the game a little bit,” UF quarterback Graham Mertz said. “So there’s a new aspect to it that we’re in constant communication about. At the time of the game, where the score was, we had to milk the clock a little bit.

“We all know that. Everybody in the stands knew that.”

The Swamp claimed another victim

Tennessee and quarterback Joe Milton III joined a list of offenses to struggle mightily in one of college football’s toughest environments.

With an announced crowd of 90,751 at a fever pitch, the Vols committed five false starts, had to burn two timeouts in their opening drive of the second half and were out of sorts all too often.

The past decade or so has seen several top signal callers come unglued in a sold-out Swamp.

In 2018, LSU’s Joe Burrow threw three interceptions, including a pick-six, during the Tigers’ 27-19 loss. A year later, Burrow won the Heisman and national title. In 2019, Auburn 5-star freshman Bo Nix had three interceptions and was 11 of 27 passing.

In 2016, Missouri’s Drew Locke entered the Swamp averaging a league-high 335 passing yards. He finished 4 of 18 for 39 yards and two pick-sixes with a 18.2 rating.

In 2012, South Carolina’s Connor Shaw was sacked and stripped on the first play of a 44-11 loss. Shaw would quarterback three top-10 teams for Spurrier and won a school-record 26 games, but that day the Head Ball Coach benched him.

“In this league, home-field advantage is a big deal,” Napier said. “They were a factor tonight. There’s no question.”

Etienne needs to be Gators’ bell cow

Montrell Johnson Jr. was UF’s leading rusher in 2022, is a tough, determined runner and an offensive asset. Yet, Etienne is special and the Gators’ attack is different when he’s on the field.

After Tennessee staked a 7-0 lead with a merciless two-minute drive, the Gators needed a lift. Etienne provided it with a 62-yard touchdown run.

“It was a critical point in the game,” he said. “I feel like we needed a big play to get the offense going, and it just happened to be me that made the play. I was just thankful for that.”

Coaches rewarded him with a career-high 23 carries leading to a career-high 172 rushing yards. Johnson chipped in 26 yards on 12 carries and caught an 18-yard touchdown, providing a change of pace and breather.

Etienne, a sophomore from Louisiana, is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars tailback Travis Etienne who’ll keep his little brother humble.

“I’m sure he has some plays he wants to talk about,” Etienne said. “It’s never enough. I’ve never done anything right.

“And I’m the same with him.”

