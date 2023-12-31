3 things we learned from FSU’s loss to Georgia in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS — The emotions of Florida State coach Mike Norvell were raw and unfiltered.

The fourth-year coach watched his Seminoles get outplayed from start to finish in a stunning 63-3 loss to Georgia (13-1, 8-0 SEC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl Saturday night. It was a disappointing finish to one of the most challenging months of Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee.

FSU (13-1, 8-0 ACC) was a shell of itself, with nearly 30 players choosing to opt out of the game to either transfer or to prepare for the upcoming NFL combine and subsequent draft. Many of those might have played if the Seminoles had qualified for the College Football Playoff as expected, but after being snubbed, those intentions changed.

“The most challenging month I’ve ever had in my coaching career because you feel for your players,” Norvell said following the loss, the worst in program history.

Here are three things learned from FSU’s loss:

FSU’s quarterback situation is in flux

Jordan Travis‘ presence at quarterback was a significant factor in Florida State’s undefeated regular season.

But when Travis went down with a season-ending injury in the next-to-last game, it demonstrated the need for the program to find its next quarterback. Backup Tate Rodemaker filled in admirably before surprisingly entering the transfer portal last week. That left true freshman Brock Glenn as the Seminoles’ best option in the bowl game.

Glenn finished 9-of-26 with 139 passing yards but failed to throw a touchdown pass. His three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble — led to 21 unanswered points by the Bulldogs.

The small sample size of Glenn’s work may not be enough to believe he’s the program’s future quarterback.

Instead, it’s likely that next season’s starting quarterback is not on the roster and could arrive through the transfer portal.

Plenty of young talent to build on

Glenn wasn’t the only player to get a chance on a big stage.

Players such as defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr., who saw his first action after missing the season following the NCAA’s denial of his hardship waiver, got significant snaps and finished with 3 tackles, including half a tackle for loss. Freshman defensive back Conrad Hussey led the team with 7 tackles.

“A lot of guys got the most extensive work they’ve had in this season,” said Norvell. “We had a lot of young players that kind of got thrown into it and you get to see where you are.”

Hard feelings for CFP snub linger, but FSU trying to move forward

Orange Bowl wasn’t indicative of season

People shouldn’t let the final score influence their opinions of Florida State’s season.

The loss of 14 starters, including running back Trey Benson, receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman and edge rusher Jared Verse, left the Seminoles without much of the foundation from its 13-win campaign. Players opting out of bowl games are nothing new, but not at the level seen at FSU.

“Our [situation] was unique; something that’s never happened in college football,” said Norvell. “Ultimately, I think there were a lot of things that made it extremely challenging. I do think that the [12-team] expanded playoff and opportunities for teams that earn it [a conference championship] to go compete for it all will help.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was sympathetic to Florida State’s situation, which is becoming more common in college football.

“People need to see what happened tonight and they need to fix this. It needs to be fixed,” said Smart. “It’s very unfortunate that they [FSU], who has a good football team and a good football program, are in the position they’re in.

“College football has to decide what they want, and I know things are changing. I know things are going to change next year. People have got to decide what they want and what they really want to get out of it because it’s really unfortunate for those kids on that sideline that had to play in that game that didn’t have their full arsenal, and it affected the game 100%.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X at @osmattmurschel.