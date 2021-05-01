3 things to know about new Washington pass rusher William Bradley-King

3 things to know about new WFT pass rusher Bradley-King originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Between Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Washington Football Team is set for the foreseeable future at edge rusher. But, behind its two studs, Washington could use some depth at the position.

So, with its first of three seventh-round picks, Ron Rivera and his staff addressed that need by selecting Baylor pass rusher William Bradley-King.

Here are three things to know about Washington's newest defender.

Bradley-King was a two-star recruit in high school

Bradley-King is an intriguing prospect and his journey to the NFL wasn't a conventional one. A two-star recruit out of high school, the pass rusher originally committed to Arkansas State, where he would spend the first three years of his college career.

He was named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2019

After totaling 8.5 sacks, 49 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss as a junior, Bradley-King was named to the first-team All-Sun Belt.

Bradley-King's 8.5 sacks were the second-most of any player in his conference, while his 13.5 tackles for loss were the fourth-most in the Sun Belt.

Bradley-King only played one season at Baylor

After three years playing for Arkansas State, Bradley-King transferred to Baylor, allowing him to play against better competition in a Power Five conference despite the coronavirus significantly altering the outlook for the 2020 season.

In nine games for the Bears, Bradley-King finished with a team-high in pass breakups (four) and quarterback hurries (four). His 3.5 sacks on the season were also tied for the most of any Baylor player. His efforts in 2020 were rewarded with All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.