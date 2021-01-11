3 things to know: Warriors survive late rally from Raptors behind clutch free throws from Damion Lee, 106-105

Through the first three quarters, it looked like the Golden State Warriors were on their way to a wire-to-wire win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Chase Center.

However, a furious comeback led by Kyle Lowry erased a 15 point fourth quarter advantage for the Warriors. Lowry’s onslaught gave the Raptors a lead with 3:22 remaining in the game. Lowry and Fred VanVleet traded buckets with Steph Curry, Kent Bazemore and Damion Lee to the final possession.

With Curry corraled on defense, Damion Lee had the ball in his hands with the chance to win the game for Golden State with four seconds left on the clock. Lee drew a foul with Lowry guarding him, giving the Golden State guard two free throws.

Lee buried both free throws attempts to give Golden State a one-point lead just seconds remaining. Tight defense from the Warriors forced a tough shot from Pascal Siakam, sealing Golden State’s win, 106-105.

The Warriors will have the opportunity to finish their seven-game homestand on a winning streak with the Indiana Pacers in town on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. PST.

Here are three things to know from Golden State’s win over the Raptors.

Rare cold shooting night from Steph Curry

It was an off night for Steph Curry, but just how bad was it? The two-time Most Valuable Player tallied 10 points on a career-low 2-of-16 shooting from the field with nine boards and six assists in 38 minutes. The sharpshooting guard finished the game 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry's 2-of-16 shooting from the field is tied for the worst by a Warriors player who took 15 field goal attempts in a game over the last 20 seasons. Sunday's contest became the first game all season where Curry didn't have to at least score 30 points for the Warriors to leave the arena with a win. After scoring his previous season-low with only 13 points against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry responded with 38 points and a season-high nine 3-pointers in the following contest. The six-time All-Star will have an opportunity to right his shooting struggles on Tuesday against the Pacers.

Damion Lee's second game-winner

While Curry and James Wiseman have often stolen the headlines for the Golden State Warriors early in the season, Lee has quietly recorded a pair of game-winners through 10 contests. Prior to Sunday's clutch free throws, Lee came to the rescue with a heroic game-winning 3-pointer against the Detroit Pistons at the buzzer. Against the Raptors, Lee recorded 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field with two rebounds and assists and a steal in 15 minutes. With Curry struggling to find the bottom of the net, Lee provided Golden State with much-needed long-distance shooting. The Drexel product splashed a trio of 3-pointers on six attempts from beyond the arc.

Andrew Wiggins continues solid play

With Curry cold, other members of the Warriors had to step up to survive against the Raptors. Andrew Wiggins answered the bell. Wiggins continued his steady scoring streak with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field. The former No. 1 overall pick added four assists and two blocks. Wiggins's performance against the Raptors was his eighth consecutive game scoring 15 or more points. Along with his consistent scoring, Wiggins made an impact on the defensive end of the floor. The Kansas product swiped four blocks against the Raptors in 34 minutes. Wiggins continued to show up on defense, guarding a wide range of Raptors throughout the game. Late in the contest, Kerr even opted to stick Wiggins on the red-hot Lowry. On the final possession of the contest, fierce defense from Wiggins forced a difficult jumper from Siakam at the buzzer.