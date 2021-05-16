3 things to know: Warriors clinch No. 8 seed in play-in tournament behind Steph Curry’s 46 points vs. Grizzlies, 113-101

Tommy Call III
·2 min read
After blowing a 17 point lead heading into the fourth quarter to the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry re-entered the game to come to the rescue for the Golden State Warriors with 9:26 remaining.

The two-time Most Valuable Player scored 16 points in the final frame with four clutch triples to seal a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies and the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Curry finished the contest with a sizzling 46 point effort on 16-of-36 shooting from the field with nine triples on 22 attempts from beyond the arc. The seven-time All-Star guard tacked on nine assists, seven rebounds, a block and a steal in 40 minutes. Curry scored 33 of his 46 points in the second half alone.

Along with helping lead the Warriors to a spot in the play-in tournament, Curry notched the second scoring title of his career, averaging a league-best 32 points per contest.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

The waiting game

The Warriors will now wait for results in the Los Angeles Lakers contest against the New Orleans Pelicans and the tilt between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. If the Trail Blazers win, the Warriors will meet LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers in the play-in tournament. If Portland loses and the defending champs win, the Warriors will battle Damian Lillard and the Blazers for a spot in the postseason.

Jordan Poole

Coming off a career-high 38 points on Friday against the Pelicans, Jordan Poole stayed hot during Sunday’s matinee. The second-year guard carried the Warriors second unit, scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Poole has now scored 14 or more points in six consecutive games.

With Kelly Oubre Jr. dealing with injuries, the Warriors will need to count on Poole off the bench in the play-in tournament.

Highlight of the game

While Curry stole the show with another ridiculous scoring effort, Andrew Wiggins registered his top highlight as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

With the Warriors gripping to a one-point lead, Curry pulled up for an open 3-pointer that clanked off the rim. Following the missed jumper, Wiggins exploded to the bucket for an emphatic putback jam.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Wiggins finished the game against Memphis with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field. Wiggins added 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes.

