3 things to know: Steph Curry helps Warriors finally close in 4th quarter to hold on vs. Knicks, 114-106

After blowing a pair of fourth-quarter leads to open a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors contest against the New York Knicks looked like it was headed towards a similar direction.

In the third quarter, the Warriors exploded for 39 points to set up a nine-point advantage heading into the final 12 minutes of the game. However, an ultra-slow start by Golden State’s offense in the fourth quarter allowed the Knicks to sneak back into the game. With 3:50 remaining in the contest, a Julius Randle layup tied the game at 97.

With the chance of another squandered lead on the table, Steph Curry answered. The two-time Most Valuable Player drilled a triple on the next possession to give the Warriors a three-point lead. Curry helped lead a closing run in the fourth quarter to snap Golden State’s two-game losing streak with a win over the Knicks, 114-106.

After missing his homecoming against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Steph Curry returned with a 37 point performance at Madison Square Garden on 9-of-22 shooting from the field with six assists, six boards and two steals in 37 minutes.

Curry and the Warriors will have the opportunity to split their midseason road trip on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Following Draymond Green’s pair of technicals that contributed to the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the former Defensive Player of the Year played like he had something to prove on Wednesday.

Green was all over the court, overseeing Golden State’s offense as a playmaker while making his impact at every level on defense. The three-time All-Star stuffed the box score, notching 12 assists, nine rebounds, seven points, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Via @statmuse on Twitter:

Draymond Green is statistically having a unicorn season. 5.3 PPG

5.8 RPG

8.3 APG 35.8 FG%

22.6 3P%

67.6 FT% He’s on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 8+ APG while not reaching 6 PPG and 40 FG%. pic.twitter.com/uGLzlhNAeM — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 24, 2021

James Wiseman

After missing the last 11 games with a sprained wrist, James Wiseman returned to action with a steady performance against the Knicks. In his first game as a professional at Madison Square Garden, the 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick tallied 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field with two boards and an assist in 16 minutes.

On his way to leading the Warriors off the bench with 14 points, Wiseman threw down a flurry of powerful dunks.

Via @NotNotDubs408 on Twitter:

James Wiseman’s catch radius is crazy pic.twitter.com/2XcZD01BFS — Alex. 👋 (@NotNotDubs408) February 24, 2021

Highlight of the Night

With a four-point lead and time winding down, Steph Curry weaved through New York’s defense before threading a slick pass between two members of the Knicks to a cutting Kelly Oubre Jr. After catching the pass from Curry on his cut to the basket, Oubre Jr. jammed an emphatic two-handed dunk to seal the Golden State Warriors win at Madison Square Garden. Curry’s crafty dish between two defenders lit Golden State’s bench up with multiple players celebrating on the sideline.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Dimes sealing DUBS. Assist of the Night || @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/Nb0hZllEXB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2021

