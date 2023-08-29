3 things to know about South Dakota ahead of Mizzou football's opening game

For the first time in its long history, Mizzou football is preparing to face South Dakota.

The Coyotes had an ugly 2022 campaign, going 3-8 with a 2-6 record in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, their fewest wins since 2014, not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

But head coach Bob Nielson’s team has made a few changes and has some talented returners for his eighth season at the helm.

Here are three to know about South Dakota — Mizzou’s first opponent of the season in a game kicking off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

University of South Dakota football head coach Bob Nielson instructs players during drills at the first practice of the season on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Vermillion.

New OC arrives with a national title

Josh Davis, South Dakota football’s offensive coordinator, sports a couple of rings in his collection.

He was a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national championship-winning coach at South Dakota State last season before making the move across the state from Brookings to Vermillion.

The Jackrabbits averaged 184.6 yards per game on the ground under Davis in 2022, adding another 200 through the air with quarterback Mark Gronowski.

South Dakota could use every bit of that, having averaged just 286 yards per game last season.

Missouri’s coaching staff is preparing the new scheme.

“We've been studying a lot of South Dakota State film,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

USD Offensive Coordinator Josh Davis coaching players during football practice at University of South Dakota in Vermillion , South Dakota on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Power 5 transfer at QB

Iowa State transfer Aidan Bouman will head the Coyotes’ offense.

“They've got an elite quarterback,” Drinkwitz said. … “really strong arm, talented player, gets the ball out on time, can make all the throws.”

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound left-handed QB didn’t play during his two years with the Cyclones and was South Dakota’s backup for the entire first half of last season. He made five appearances — four starts — in 2022, leading a come-from-behind win over Illinois State after entering the game for his debut down 14 points late in the second quarter, before going 1-3 as a starter with a win over Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State. Bouman threw for eight touchdowns and one interception on 60.6% accuracy.

Coyotes carry 3 preseason All-Americans

The Coyotes bring three of Phil Steele’s FCS preseason All-American selections to Columbia, all on defense.

Myles Harden, a junior cornerback, and senior linebackers Brock Mogensen and Stephen Hills will line up opposite, well, whomever Missouri sends out at QB.

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) is tackled by South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Harden made just six appearances in 2022, but recorded six forced turnovers, including three picks, in his limited action.

“Somebody that … offensively we have to be aware of our progress after that guy is a ball hawk player that is to be watched," Drinkwitz said.

Mogensen and Hills combined for 221 total tackles last season, each placing in the top 15 in the nation. That’ll make for an early test for an offensive line that needs to show more than was the case last season.

“We're gonna have to do a really good job of making sure that our combination blocks can get to those guys,” Drinkwitz said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 3 things to know about South Dakota ahead of Mizzou football's opener