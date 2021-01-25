3 things to know after Packers’ 2020 season comes to heartbreaking end

A special season for the Green Bay Packers came to a heartbreaking end in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a late comeback bid and beat the top-seeded Packers to advance to Super Bowl LV.

With the Packers season over, here are a few things to know about what’s ahead:

Upcoming free agents

Unrestricted free agents: C Corey Linsley, RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, TE Marcedes Lewis, RB Jamaal Williams, S Will Redmond, RB Tyler Ervin, G Lane Taylor, WR Tavon Austin, DL Damon Harrison, DL Montravius Adams, OT Jared Veldheer, DL Billy Winn, LB James Burgess Restricted free agents: CB Chandon Sullivan, TE Robert Tonyan, DL Tyler Lancaster, S Raven Greene, QB Tim Boyle, CB Parry Nickerson Exclusive rights free agents: WR Allen Lazard, WR Malik Taylor, OT Yosh Nijman, CB Kabion Ento, OLB Randy Ramsey

2021 NFL draft

The Packers will pick 29th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Buffalo Bills, who lost the AFC Championship Game, will pick 30th. The Packers are expected to have original round picks in all seven rounds, plus potentially three compensatory draft picks for losing players in free agency last March. The draft is scheduled to begin on April 29. Ready for mock draft season? Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com mocked Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell to the Packers in his first mock draft of 2021.

2021 opponents

Home opponents: Chicago Bears*, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns*, Los Angeles Rams*, Pittsburgh Steelers*, Seattle Seahawks*, Washington Football Team* Away opponents: Chicago Bears*, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens*, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints*, San Francisco 49ers Possible Game 17 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs* *: 2020 playoff team