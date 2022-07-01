3 things to know about Pacers trade acquisition Aaron Nesmith

The Pacers sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics on Friday and got a 2023 first-round pick, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan in return.

Here are three things to know about Nesmith, who likely has the highest ceiling of the group.

Aaron Nesmith was a 2020 first-round pick

After averaging 23 points per game and shooting better than 50% behind the arc in his second season at Vanderbilt, Nesmith was taken 14th overall by the Celtics in the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $16.5 million rookie deal. He played in 46 games as a rookie, starting just one. He averaged 4.7 points per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.

Nesmith struggled offensively this season

Nesmith, 22, took a step back offensively in his second NBA season, shooting less than 40% from the floor and just 27% from behind the arc. He saw time in 52 games, but started just three. He scored a career-high 18 points against Philadelphia in February, and scored in double-figures eight times on the season.

"I'm still very confident in my shot," he said after the season ended. "I'm a phenomenal shooter. I know that, the team knows that, coaching staff knows that. It just wasn't there this season. In practice, it's there. In workouts, it's there. It's just as soon as the game starts, it's just (the) mental of pressing and putting a lot more pressure on each shot that I take because I haven't been making them, instead of just shooting the ball the way I shoot it every single day."

The plan was for him to play in the NBA Summer League with Boston

Adam Himmelsbach, who covers the Celtics for the Boston Globe, reported earlier this week the plan was for Nesmith to be on the team's Summer League roster. Nesmith thrived in that environment last year, leading the team in scoring (17.4 ppg) and rebounds (6.2 per game). It remains to be seen whether the Pacers will add him to their Summer League roster.

