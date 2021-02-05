3 things to know: No bigs, no problem in Dallas, Kelly Oubre Jr. explodes for 40 points to lead Warriors over Mavs, 147-116

After a loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, the cards quickly started to stack against the Golden State Warriors leading up to the open of a four-game Texas road trip. With James Wiseman already missing time due to a sprained wrist, Kevon Looney suffered a sprained ankle sidelining him for the road swing.

Adding to Golden State’s already injury-riddled frontcourt, Eric Paschall was ruled out against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday with a sore right knee. However, with only nine active players, the Golden State Warriors recorded one of their top performances of the season against the Mavs.

Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined from 68 points en route to a blowout 147-116 victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. As seven different players in Steve Kerr’s thin rotation notched double-figures in scoring, the Warriors moved the ball around the court, recording 37 assists.

The Warriors will run it back against the Mavericks on Sunday for the second contest of a two-game “baseball series.”

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s offensive struggles have been at the center of many discussions about the Golden State Warriors through the start of the season. However, Thursday night in Dallas, Oubre Jr. exploded for a career-high performance. The 25-year-old ripped the Mavericks for 40 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field in 36 minutes. Oubre Jr. caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling seven triples on 10 attempts from deep. The former Phoenix wing added eight boards, two assists, a steal and a block against Dallas. Via @warriors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1357525582012063747?s=20 After a slow start, his performance in Dallas could be what Oubre Jr. needs to build some rhythm with the Warriors.

Draymond Green

With Golden State's trio of bigs out, attention shifted to Draymond Green. To be successful in Dallas, the Warriors needed to lean on the former Defensive Player of the Year. Green answered the bell in a big way. The three-time All-Star recorded a double-double performance with season highs in points and assists. Green totaled 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field with 15 assists and six boards in 29 minutes. Green started his night with an explosive one-handed dunk in transition. The 30-year-old forward spiked an aggressive and-one slam past Luka Doncic early in the first quarter. Via @warriors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1357538157986598912?s=20 As long as Wiseman, Looney and Paschall are missing time with injuries, the Warriors will need Green to stay at a similar pace. https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1357547247848726535?s=20

Third Quarter

After the first two quarters, the Warriors trailed the Mavs by two points heading into the locker room. Golden State was able to build a cushion against the Warriors in the third quarter. Behind Oubre Jr. and Curry, the Warriors surged past the Mavericks with a 36-20 third. Oubre Jr. recorded 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field. Curry added eight points on 3-of-5 shooting. Green helped move the ball, recorded eight of Golden State's 13 third quarter assists. As a unit, the Warriors shot 70% from the field in the third quarter. An impressive third quarter was a signature during Golden State's run to multiple runs to the NBA Finals. On Thursday, the Warriors challenged that same energy.