3 things to know about Memphis ahead of Mizzou football's game in St. Louis

A showdown of unbeaten teams is on deck at The Dome at America's Center, with Mizzou football the designated home team for its matchup against Memphis on Saturday in St. Louis.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield, who is in his fifth season as the team’s coach, called the matchup with Missouri a chance for his team to put their “best foot forward” and the type of game — up against a team closing in on the top 25 and coming off a big win — that his unit wants to play in

But he did have one wish.

“Hopefully (Luther Burden III) misses the flight or the bus to St. Louis,” Silverfield joked. “He is a phenomenal football player.”

Travel-disruption dreams aside, here are three things to know about Memphis ahead of Saturday night’s game in the Lou:

Three-game outlook

Memphis (3-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) opened its season with a pair of comfortable wins, first over Bethune-Cookman, 56-14, at home, and then against Arkansas State, 37-3, on the road.

Navy presented a different challenge for the Memphis Tigers, as they needed a late red-zone stop to hold on for a 28-24 win in the AAC opener Thursday, Sept. 14, on home turf.

Memphis ranks No. 39 in the FBS in total offense, averaging 449.3 yards per game. Running back Blake Watson has done a lot of that damage, averaging 98.3 yards per outing on the ground. The Tigers have four receivers with more than 100 yards on the season.

Silverfield’s team ranks No. 7 in total defense through three games, including boasting the top passing defense in the country, as it currently stands. Navy’s option-based running game gave the Tigers their most hassle of the young season, rushing for 299 yards on 50 carries in Week 3.

Experienced quarterback

Seth Henigan is in his third season as Memphis’ starter, and the junior is off to a solid start.

He’s completed 71% of his 100 pass attempts for 791 yards (263.7 per game), five touchdowns and three interceptions. Henigan also has rushed for three scores.

“Their quarterback is very efficient throwing the football, he moves well in the pocket, he makes sound decisions throwing the ball vertically down the field,” MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “He can escape — that's not obviously what he does every play — but he does have enough athleticism to keep you on your toes, similar to what happened to us last week, and we got exposed and some quarterback run areas that we're gonna have to get cleaned up.”

Return of ex-Mizzou receiver

The matchup will see Memphis wide receiver Tauskie Dove face his old school, as he spent the first five seasons of his career in Columbia.

Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (1) out runs Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Dove has just four receptions in three games for Memphis, but those have produced some big numbers. He’s averaging over 30 yards per catch, one of which went for a touchdown, with 124 receiving yards on the season.

Silverfield said Dove had offseason surgery, otherwise he would have had more production this season.

“I know he’s excited about this game," Silverfield said. "I don’t think he’s going to sit here and tell you it means any more than the others, but in reality, I’m sure it’s going to feel a little different.”

The wide receiver appeared in 42 games in five seasons for Missouri, recording three touchdowns and 1,164 total receiving yards. He was named a team captain for the 2022 season, before announcing he was transferring to Memphis in December ahead of the Tigers’ Gasparilla Bowl appearance.

